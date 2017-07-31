MWL delivers health insurance to 15,000 Sudanese orphans

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) recently delivered health insurance cards to 15,000 Sudanese orphans and their families at a cost of about SR2,365,000 ($630,557).

The delivery of the health insurance cards was in partnership with the Sudanese Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), Okaz newspaper reported.

The MWL is the parent organization of the International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO), with Hassan Shaabar as secretary-general.

Shaabar said that his organization has paid great attention to orphans, with the organization currently sponsoring more than 78,000 orphans in 35 countries, supervised by its offices around the world.

For his part, Hamid Rifai, director of the IIRO in Sudan, said that the health insurance program included orphans and their families in the states of Khartoum, North Kordofan, South Darfur, Kassala, Jazira, Gedaref, White Nile, Red Sea, Nile River, and Sennar, among others.

Sudanese Minister of Social Security and Development Mashaaf Al-Dulab stressed that the IIRO is the first organization to guarantee health insurance for orphans in partnership with the SHIF. He also called on all charitable organizations and institutions to work in this field to help improve health services, especially among orphans.

