Explosive device kills SEF officer in Qatif

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Sgt. Mahdi Saeed Al-Yami
JEDDAH: Sgt. Mahdi Saeed Al-Yami, a security officer from the Saudi Emergency Forces (SEF), was killed on Sunday in Al-Musawara district in Awamiyah in Qatif, while fulfilling his counterterrorism duties. Several of his colleagues were wounded after an explosive device was detonated near them.
Two days ago, a similar incident targeted a security patrol in Al-Musawara neighborhood, killing Cpl. Hassan Marzouq Al-Subaie from the SEF.
Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz, governor of the Eastern Province, visited the security men who were wounded during the terrorist attacks.
Upon his arrival at the Internal Security Forces Hospital in Dammam, Prince Saud was briefed on the treatment of the wounded. Prince Saud conveyed the greetings of King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stressing that these wounds are a badge of honor.
Al-Musawara is a district in Awamiyah which the Saudi government has slated for development.
It contains many abandoned houses which terrorists use for their hideouts. Last month, a security officer was martyred and another injured when workers of a contracting company came under fire while working on a housing project.
MOST POPULAR