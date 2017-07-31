  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Germany: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders

World

Germany: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders

The Associated Press |
A gondola of the Cologne cable car, which crosses the Rhine, wedged itself on a ropeway support over the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, on Sunday. (AFP)
VIENNA: German fire crews are focused on evacuating as many as 100 passengers from suspended cable cars that run over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola ran into a support pillar.
Public transportation authorities for the city in North-Rhine-Westphalia state say 32 of the cars were operating when the mishap occurred Sunday.
When the one car collided with the pillar, the others were brought to a stop.
The dpa news agency cites transport and fire department officials as saying that as many as 100 passengers were left stranded.
Witnesses report that fire crews are using a mobile crane to bring down the first of them.
No injuries are being reported.
VIENNA: German fire crews are focused on evacuating as many as 100 passengers from suspended cable cars that run over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola ran into a support pillar.
Public transportation authorities for the city in North-Rhine-Westphalia state say 32 of the cars were operating when the mishap occurred Sunday.
When the one car collided with the pillar, the others were brought to a stop.
The dpa news agency cites transport and fire department officials as saying that as many as 100 passengers were left stranded.
Witnesses report that fire crews are using a mobile crane to bring down the first of them.
No injuries are being reported.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Ten killed in Venezuela vote unrest: prosecutors

CARACAS: Ten people including two teenagers were killed Sunday in a wave of violence that hit...

US says time for China to act on N.Korea, Japan’s Abe talks to Trump

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday and agreed...

Ten killed in Venezuela vote unrest: prosecutors
US says time for China to act on N.Korea, Japan’s Abe talks to Trump
Second typhoon batters Taiwan; financial markets open on Monday;
Venezuela vote triggers deadly ‘war’ in the streets
US considering some sanctions on Venezuela oil sector — sources
Al-Shabab attack on African Union convoy kills 24 in Somalia
Latest News
Ten killed in Venezuela vote unrest: prosecutors
57 views
US says time for China to act on N.Korea, Japan’s Abe talks to Trump
71 views
Second typhoon batters Taiwan; financial markets open on Monday;
51 views
Venezuela vote triggers deadly ‘war’ in the streets
74 views
US considering some sanctions on Venezuela oil sector — sources
62 views
Al-Shabab attack on African Union convoy kills 24 in Somalia
128 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR