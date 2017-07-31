  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US considering some sanctions on Venezuela oil sector — sources

World

US considering some sanctions on Venezuela oil sector — sources

Reuters |
Anti-government activists attack and set on fire a National Traffic Police station during a protest against the election of a Constituent Assembly proposed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on Sunday. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is considering imposing some US sanctions on Venezuela’s vital oil sector in response to Sunday’s election of a constitutional super-body that Washington has already denounced as a “sham” vote, US officials said.
The measures, which could be announced as early as Monday, are not expected to include a ban on Venezuelan oil shipments to the United States — one of the harshest options — but could block sale of lighter US crude that Venezuela mixes with its heavy crude and then exports, the officials told Reuters.
While no final decisions have been made, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States could also sanction further senior Venezuelan officials. But the timing of any new sanctions, which were imposed on 13 Venezuela figures last week, remained uncertain.
Other options that remain under consideration, the officials said, are various measures to restrict access by the Venezuelan government and state oil company PDVSA to the US banking system, the sources said. But it was not clear whether the US administration was ready to take such action or would instead hold it in reserve if further escalation was deemed necessary.
The new round of sanctions is intended to make good on President Donald Trump’s threat of “strong and swift economic actions” if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro went ahead with Sunday’s election of a controversial new congress, the officials said.
But the US response, though expected to be the toughest yet against Maduro’s leftist government since Trump took office, is also being calibrated to avoid causing further suffering to the Venezuelan people or damaging US economic interests, the officials said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is considering imposing some US sanctions on Venezuela’s vital oil sector in response to Sunday’s election of a constitutional super-body that Washington has already denounced as a “sham” vote, US officials said.
The measures, which could be announced as early as Monday, are not expected to include a ban on Venezuelan oil shipments to the United States — one of the harshest options — but could block sale of lighter US crude that Venezuela mixes with its heavy crude and then exports, the officials told Reuters.
While no final decisions have been made, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States could also sanction further senior Venezuelan officials. But the timing of any new sanctions, which were imposed on 13 Venezuela figures last week, remained uncertain.
Other options that remain under consideration, the officials said, are various measures to restrict access by the Venezuelan government and state oil company PDVSA to the US banking system, the sources said. But it was not clear whether the US administration was ready to take such action or would instead hold it in reserve if further escalation was deemed necessary.
The new round of sanctions is intended to make good on President Donald Trump’s threat of “strong and swift economic actions” if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro went ahead with Sunday’s election of a controversial new congress, the officials said.
But the US response, though expected to be the toughest yet against Maduro’s leftist government since Trump took office, is also being calibrated to avoid causing further suffering to the Venezuelan people or damaging US economic interests, the officials said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

MORE FROM World

US considering some sanctions on Venezuela oil sector — sources

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is considering imposing some US sanctions on Venezuela’s vital...

Al-Shabab attack on African Union convoy kills 24 in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia: Fighters with the Al-Shabab extremist group ambushed a convoy of African Union...

US considering some sanctions on Venezuela oil sector — sources
Al-Shabab attack on African Union convoy kills 24 in Somalia
Germany: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders
Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff
In Russia’s shadow, Georgia and US launch major drills
Venezuela holds controversial vote amid violent Caracas raids
Latest News
US considering some sanctions on Venezuela oil sector — sources
2 views
Al-Shabab attack on African Union convoy kills 24 in Somalia
16 views
Hezbollah, militant group exchange bodies of 14 killed in Arsal fighting
1136 views
Germany: Skyway mishap strands up to 100 cable car riders
166 views
Explosive device kills SEF officer in Qatif
409 views
MWL delivers health insurance to 15,000 Sudanese orphans
94 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR