Ten killed in Venezuela vote unrest: prosecutors

People walk past a street barricade that includes a mattress with the words "Maduro son of a bitch" after clashes broke out while the Constituent Assembly election was being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday. (REUTERS)

CARACAS: Ten people including two teenagers were killed Sunday in a wave of violence that hit Venezuela as it held controversial elections to a powerful new body to rewrite the constitution, authorities said.

The dead also included a soldier and a regional opposition leader, said prosecutors, as the opposition called for further protests in defiance of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

