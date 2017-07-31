Ten killed in Venezuela vote unrest: prosecutors

CARACAS: Ten people including two teenagers were killed Sunday in a wave of violence that hit Venezuela as it held controversial elections to a powerful new body to rewrite the constitution, authorities said.
The dead also included a soldier and a regional opposition leader, said prosecutors, as the opposition called for further protests in defiance of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
The dead also included a soldier and a regional opposition leader, said prosecutors, as the opposition called for further protests in defiance of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
Comments