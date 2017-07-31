  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Sunday Times sacks columnist over ‘unacceptable’ comments on Jews, women

Media

Sunday Times sacks columnist over ‘unacceptable’ comments on Jews, women

Arab News |
Columnist Kevin Myers was sacked from The Sunday Times. (Photo courtesy: The Sunday Times)

DUBAI: British-Irish columnist Kevin Myers was sacked from The Sunday Times after he wrote an “unacceptable” article in which he suggested that two women in the British entertainment industry were paid more because they are Jewish.
The newspaper’s editors were forced to issue an apology after Myers’ article on the gender pay gap at the BBC, which has been heavily reported on after the organization published the salaries of its top stars revealing a large gender pay gap, caused outcry.
In his article published Sunday in the newspaper’s Ireland edition, Myers pointed out that the BBC’s best-paid female presenters – Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz – are Jewish.
“Good for them,” he wrote. “Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all-hands stupidity.”
Myers added that men tend to work harder and do not get pregnant.
The Sunday Times’ editor Martin Ivens released a statement confirming that Myers had been sacked.
“Further to our earlier statement we can confirm that Kevin Myers will not write again for the Sunday Times Ireland,” he said.
“A printed apology will appear in next week’s paper. The Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens has also apologized personally to Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz for these unacceptable comments both to Jewish people and to women in the workplace,” a previous statement said.
Frank Fitzgibbon, editor of the Sunday Times Ireland, took responsibility for the publication of the article.
‘As the editor of the Ireland edition, I take full responsibility for this error in judgment,’ he said.

Related Articles

DUBAI: British-Irish columnist Kevin Myers was sacked from The Sunday Times after he wrote an “unacceptable” article in which he suggested that two women in the British entertainment industry were paid more because they are Jewish.
The newspaper’s editors were forced to issue an apology after Myers’ article on the gender pay gap at the BBC, which has been heavily reported on after the organization published the salaries of its top stars revealing a large gender pay gap, caused outcry.
In his article published Sunday in the newspaper’s Ireland edition, Myers pointed out that the BBC’s best-paid female presenters – Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz – are Jewish.
“Good for them,” he wrote. “Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all-hands stupidity.”
Myers added that men tend to work harder and do not get pregnant.
The Sunday Times’ editor Martin Ivens released a statement confirming that Myers had been sacked.
“Further to our earlier statement we can confirm that Kevin Myers will not write again for the Sunday Times Ireland,” he said.
“A printed apology will appear in next week’s paper. The Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens has also apologized personally to Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz for these unacceptable comments both to Jewish people and to women in the workplace,” a previous statement said.
Frank Fitzgibbon, editor of the Sunday Times Ireland, took responsibility for the publication of the article.
‘As the editor of the Ireland edition, I take full responsibility for this error in judgment,’ he said.

Tags: Kevin Myers The Sunday Times Jews women BBC

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Sunday Times sacks columnist over ‘unacceptable’ comments on Jews, women

DUBAI: British-Irish columnist Kevin Myers was sacked from The Sunday Times after he wrote an “...

Exclusive: Watch Sky News Arabia documentary on Qatar’s alleged links to 9/11 mastermind

LONDON: A documentary aired by Sky News Arabia has probed the alleged links between Qatar and...

Sunday Times sacks columnist over ‘unacceptable’ comments on Jews, women
Exclusive: Watch Sky News Arabia documentary on Qatar’s alleged links to 9/11 mastermind
Facebook profit surges as mobile ads soar
New Alhurra boss pledges fresh start, liberal voice for Mideast viewers
Newspaper trial seen as litmus test for press freedom in Turkey
‘Al Jazeera terror’ video highlights two sides of Qatari broadcaster
Latest News
Attempt to prosecute Blair over Iraq fails in London High Court
6 views
Find out how Dubai Police made this young boy’s day
536 views
Philippine militants behead seven loggers: police
415 views
Anti-Terror Quartet opens ‘emergency routes’ to Qatari planes
417 views
China tells Trump not to link trade to N. Korea
402 views
Angelina Jolie says child casting story is false, upsetting
315 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR