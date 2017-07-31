Danube app continues expansion across Kingdom

Saudi retail giant Danube, which launched the region’s largest grocery e-commerce platform in May, is expanding its operations online and offline across the Kingdom with new stores opening in Riyadh, Dammam and Abha in the coming weeks. The new store openings will also further the expansion of Danube’s e-commerce reach across Saudi Arabia.

The company is launching a weekly iPhone 7 weekly giveaway, with runner-up prizes, to last for the next four weeks until Aug. 23. All those who shop on the Danube app or on Danube’s website (www.Danube.sa) will automatically enter into the draw. The competition is open to everyone. Three weekly runner-up prizes worth SR250 ($66) are also up for grabs each week.

Majed M. Al-Tahan, managing director, Danube app, said: “Since the launch of our new app and e-commerce platform a few weeks ago, we have seen a great uptake among our loyal shoppers wanting to buy their groceries online. The Danube app is the most convenient way to shop for grocery, it’s extremely fast and safe. Delivery is free and delivery takes place at a time to suit the shopper’s convenience, sometimes in as little as two hours. Saudi Arabia has many factors that are conducive to the adoption of online grocery shopping and we are seeing all types of customers trying the app; from those who are using it a few times a week for small shops and those doing larger bi-monthly grocery shops.”

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and the fastest growing e-commerce countries in the GCC, but until recently the e-commerce space has largely been used to buy consumer electronics, travel and accessories or fashion.

Al-Tahan added: “The videos we created to show how convenient the app is have generated a lot of buzz on our social media platforms and demonstrate how the Danube app and online shopping experience is fast, convenient and safe, with the same superior Danube customer service you get in store.”

