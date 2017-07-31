Rangers’ Beltre reaches 3,000th hit milestone in loss to Orioles

ARLINGTON, Texas: Adrian Beltre doubled for his 3,000th career hit, reaching the milestone in the Texas Rangers’ 10-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The Rangers already were down 4-0 when the 38-year-old third baseman, who went 1 for 5 in his 2,771st game, had a hard hit down the line past third base in the fourth inning.

Beltre became the first player from the Dominican Republic, and 31st overall, to join the 3,000-hit club in the major leagues.

Jonathan Schoop and Welington Castillo homered in a five-run fifth for a 9-2 Orioles lead. Castillo also had the last of three consecutive RBI singles off lefty Martin Perez (5-9) in the fourth.

Wade Miley (5-9) went five innings and one of the four hits he allowed being to Beltre, who grounded a 3-0 pitch that went past the bag and then ricocheted off the side wall into left field.

Dodgers 3 Giants 2, 11 innings: In Los Angeles, Kyle Farmer’s two-run double in the 11th inning in his first major league at-bat lifted the Dodgers to their eighth straight win

Corey Seager doubled down the right-field line with one out for his third hit of the game and Justin Turner was walked intentionally. Farmer then lined a 3-2 pitch from Luis Suarez (0-1) down the right-field line, scoring both runners for the Dodgers’ 31st comeback victory.

Joe Panik had given the Giants a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning with a single up the middle through a drawn-in infield that scored Kelby Tomlinson from third.

Cubs 4 Brewers 2: In Milwaukee: Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey’s solid six-inning start to help Chicago beat Milwaukee.

Caratini homered to straightaway center off a 1-2 fastball from Zach Davies (12-5) with one out in the seventh for a 3-2 lead, delighting the bevy of Cubs fans who made the trek north from Chicago. The Cubs took two of three games in an important series at Miller Park.

With the non-waiver trade deadline looming Monday, the Cubs increased their lead in the National League Central over the second-place Brewers to 2 1/2 games.

Tigers 13 Astros 1: In Detroit, Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings in what could be his last start with Detroit.

Justin Upton matched a career best with six RBIs for the Tigers, who handed the Astros their first back-to-back losses since June 12-13.

Upton had four hits, including a seventh-inning grand slam, and scored twice.

In his last start before Monday’s trade deadline, Verlander (6-7) gave up five singles and three walks while striking out six.

The subject of trade rumors since last winter, Verlander received a long standing ovation from the crowd of 31,970 when he walked off the mound after the sixth inning.

Mariners 9 Mets 1: In Seattle, James Paxton tossed six scoreless innings, becoming the first Mariners pitcher to win six games in a single month, and Nelson Cruz had a three-run homer to pace Seattle.

Cruz provided Paxton with an early cushion with a three-run shot in the first inning and Leonys Martin, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A, homered in his first at-bat and saved a possible run with a diving catch in right field.

Paxton (11-3) had runners aboard in each of his six innings. The lefthander scattered six hits, striking out eight and walking none, with two hit batters in a 108-pitch outing. Paxton, sidelined most of May with a left forearm strain, was 6-0 in six July starts, allowing six earned runs in 39 1/3 innings with no home runs.

Pirates 7 Padres 1: In San Diego, Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs for the third time in his career to lift Pittsburgh over San Diego.

McCutchen’s big day backed Gerrit Cole (9-7), who pitched seven innings of five-hit ball for the Pirates.

It was just the second win in eight games for the Pirates, who ended the Padres’ four-game winning streak.

McCutchen has 22 homers. He connected with two outs in the first off left-hander Clayton Richard (5-12), with the ball clearing the fence just out of the reach of center fielder Manuel Margot. He went deep again in the eighth off rookie Jose Torres and then homered off the right-field foul pole with two outs in the ninth.

It was McCutchen’s third multi-homer game of the season and 15th of his career. He also made a nice diving catch in center field to end the eighth.

