Offbeat

Mohammad Assaf, Faudel’s new duet ‘Rani’ is out

ARAB NEWS |
Faudel and Mohammad Assaf
DUBAI: Finally, the music video of Mohammad Assaf and Faudel’s duet, Rani, is officially released from Assaf’s second album “Ma Wahashnak” on YouTube via this link https://youtu.be/ER-Po07-iC8.
The song, which attracted more than 3 million views on YouTube within only four weeks of its launch, is part of Assaf’s second album Ma Wahashnak, which marks his latest release in two years.
Produced by Grammy award-winning international Moroccan producer RedOne, Rani was filmed in Marrakech, Morocco, by acclaimed Spanish director Diego Hurtado de Mendoza.
Produced and distributed by Platinum Records, the album Ma Wahashnak features a total of 10 tracks that represent a range of musical styles from Khaliji and Egyptian to Palestinian, Algerian, and Lebanese, and the artist’s collaboration with a stellar lineup of composers and songwriters including Nizar Francis, Amir Teima, Hadi Charara, Ali Al Khawar, Fadel Souleiman, and Rawad Raed. A highlight of the album is the song Ala Hathihi Al Ard written by the late Mahmoud Darwish.
Ma Wahashnak is also notable for Assaf’s collaboration with American singer Marc Anthony and Cuban reggaetón group Gente de Zona for the song Baddek Enayah, the video for which will be filmed in the near future. The production comes as part of Platinum Records’ partnership with Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media.
MOST POPULAR