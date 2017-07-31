  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Award-winning French actress Jeanne Moreau dies at 89

Offbeat

Award-winning French actress Jeanne Moreau dies at 89

The Associated Press |
Jeanne Moreau
PARIS: French actress Jeanne Moreau, a smoky-voiced femme fatale who starred in Francois Truffaut’s love triangle film “Jules and Jim” and whose award-winning, seven-decade career included work with some of the world’s most acclaimed directors, has died. She was 89.
The French president’s office announced her death in a statement Monday without providing a cause. An assistant to her agent confirmed the death but would not provide details.
Outspoken and politically active, Moreau starred in more than 100 films, recorded albums and worked well into her 80s. She won an honorary Oscar in 1998 for lifetime achievement and French cinema and theater awards, and presided over the jury at the Cannes Film Festival twice.
She was perhaps best known for her performance as Catherine in Truffaut’s 1962 “Jules and Jim,” where two friends vied for her love.
Moreau also performed in films by Orson Welles, Peter Brooks, Wim Wenders and other international directors. She starred in her last feature film in 2015, a French comedy called “My Friends’ Talent.”
She had a brief marriage with William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director of film classics “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” and had a high-profile, five-year relationship with designer Pierre Cardin, described by both as a “true love” though they were never married.
Information about funeral arrangements and survivors was not immediately available.
President Emmanuel Macron said Moreau epitomized her art like few others, and praised her for going beyond her earlier roles as a screen siren to embrace other genres, starring in comedies and action films. “That was her freedom ... always rebellious against the established order,” he said in a statement.
Macron celebrated a “spark in her eye that defied reverence and was an invitation to insolence, to liberty, to this whirlpool of life that she loved so much, and that she made us love.”
PARIS: French actress Jeanne Moreau, a smoky-voiced femme fatale who starred in Francois Truffaut’s love triangle film “Jules and Jim” and whose award-winning, seven-decade career included work with some of the world’s most acclaimed directors, has died. She was 89.
The French president’s office announced her death in a statement Monday without providing a cause. An assistant to her agent confirmed the death but would not provide details.
Outspoken and politically active, Moreau starred in more than 100 films, recorded albums and worked well into her 80s. She won an honorary Oscar in 1998 for lifetime achievement and French cinema and theater awards, and presided over the jury at the Cannes Film Festival twice.
She was perhaps best known for her performance as Catherine in Truffaut’s 1962 “Jules and Jim,” where two friends vied for her love.
Moreau also performed in films by Orson Welles, Peter Brooks, Wim Wenders and other international directors. She starred in her last feature film in 2015, a French comedy called “My Friends’ Talent.”
She had a brief marriage with William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director of film classics “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” and had a high-profile, five-year relationship with designer Pierre Cardin, described by both as a “true love” though they were never married.
Information about funeral arrangements and survivors was not immediately available.
President Emmanuel Macron said Moreau epitomized her art like few others, and praised her for going beyond her earlier roles as a screen siren to embrace other genres, starring in comedies and action films. “That was her freedom ... always rebellious against the established order,” he said in a statement.
Macron celebrated a “spark in her eye that defied reverence and was an invitation to insolence, to liberty, to this whirlpool of life that she loved so much, and that she made us love.”

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

’Dunkirk’ stays on top in N. America

LOS ANGELES: World War II epic “Dunkirk” stayed at the top of the North American box office for the...

Award-winning French actress Jeanne Moreau dies at 89

PARIS: French actress Jeanne Moreau, a smoky-voiced femme fatale who starred in Francois Truffaut’s...

’Dunkirk’ stays on top in N. America
Award-winning French actress Jeanne Moreau dies at 89
Mohammad Assaf, Faudel’s new duet ‘Rani’ is out
Find out how Dubai Police made this young boy’s day
Angelina Jolie says child casting story is false, upsetting
Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is eager to do comedy
Latest News
Saudi investor in Independent news site ‘to have no editorial control’
King Salman’s efforts to reopen Al-Aqsa Mosque lauded
56 views
Medical evacuation aircraft transport 1,001 cases in 6 months
13 views
KSA distributes bread to 86,000 Syrian families in Lebanon, Syria
16 views
Yemeni gets 19 years in prison for Al-Qaeda links
12 views
CITC chief says KSA to harness Chinese expertise to develop IT sector
27 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR