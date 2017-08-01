Medical evacuation aircraft transport 1,001 cases in 6 months

JEDDAH: Medical evacuation aircraft during the first half of 2017 transported 1,001 cases inside and outside Saudi Arabia.
The project emanates from directives by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within the general strategy for developing the armed forces.
The director general for medical services of the armed forces, Maj. Gen. Suleiman bin Mohammed Al-Malik, inaugurated the interactive video channels and the defense and medical channels on board evacuation planes. These inlcude Wi-Fi services to facilitate the provision of medical services while in flight.
The general directorate of medical services of the armed forces has assigned a unified number (920006657) and e-mail ([email protected]) to facilitate coordination and follow-up procedures.
The project emanates from directives by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within the general strategy for developing the armed forces.
The director general for medical services of the armed forces, Maj. Gen. Suleiman bin Mohammed Al-Malik, inaugurated the interactive video channels and the defense and medical channels on board evacuation planes. These inlcude Wi-Fi services to facilitate the provision of medical services while in flight.
The general directorate of medical services of the armed forces has assigned a unified number (920006657) and e-mail ([email protected]) to facilitate coordination and follow-up procedures.
Comments