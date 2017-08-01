  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Philippine priest arrested on child sex charges: church

World

Philippine priest arrested on child sex charges: church

AFP |
Retired Bishop Oscar Cruz. (Photo courtesy: video grab)

MANI|LA: A Roman Catholic priest has been arrested on child sex charges after he was allegedly caught with a 13-year-old girl procured from a pimp, a Philippine church official said Tuesday.
The church and the police are conducting separate investigations into the case of Monsignor Arnel Lagarejos after he was arrested in a suburb of Manila on Friday, said retired Bishop Oscar Cruz.
Lagarejos, a parish priest and head of a religious college near the capital, was taken into custody by police after the girl was handed over to him by her pimp, said Cruz, who is heading the church’s investigation.
The monsignor has been suspended from all his functions in the diocese and at the college and is in custody, Cruz told AFP.
Police declined to comment, citing a law requiring confidentiality of all parties in such cases.
The results of the church investigation will be sent to the Vatican for judgment, Cruz said, adding that Lagarejos could be stripped of all his priestly functions if found guilty.
The incident has shocked the highly conservative Philippines, where about 80 percent of the population are Roman Catholic and where the church has great influence.

Related Articles

MANI|LA: A Roman Catholic priest has been arrested on child sex charges after he was allegedly caught with a 13-year-old girl procured from a pimp, a Philippine church official said Tuesday.
The church and the police are conducting separate investigations into the case of Monsignor Arnel Lagarejos after he was arrested in a suburb of Manila on Friday, said retired Bishop Oscar Cruz.
Lagarejos, a parish priest and head of a religious college near the capital, was taken into custody by police after the girl was handed over to him by her pimp, said Cruz, who is heading the church’s investigation.
The monsignor has been suspended from all his functions in the diocese and at the college and is in custody, Cruz told AFP.
Police declined to comment, citing a law requiring confidentiality of all parties in such cases.
The results of the church investigation will be sent to the Vatican for judgment, Cruz said, adding that Lagarejos could be stripped of all his priestly functions if found guilty.
The incident has shocked the highly conservative Philippines, where about 80 percent of the population are Roman Catholic and where the church has great influence.

Tags: Philippine Child abuse Church priest

Comments

MORE FROM World

Etihad helping Australia with plane ‘terror plot’

SYDNEY: Etihad Airways said Tuesday it was helping Australian police with their investigation...

North Korea’s evolving ways to get what it wants and needs

SEOUL: North Korea has been condemned and sanctioned for its nuclear ambitions, yet has still...

Etihad helping Australia with plane ‘terror plot’
North Korea’s evolving ways to get what it wants and needs
Xi says China will never permit loss of ‘any piece’ of land
China formally opens first overseas military base in Djibouti
Immigrant population hits new high in Germany
2 officers remain hospitalized after shooting in California
Latest News
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific — UN
10 views
Etihad helping Australia with plane ‘terror plot’
13 views
North Korea’s evolving ways to get what it wants and needs
15 views
Xi says China will never permit loss of ‘any piece’ of land
22 views
Sam Shepard, dead at age 73, was a new kind of artist
15 views
China formally opens first overseas military base in Djibouti
22 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR