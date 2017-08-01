  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Immigrant population hits new high in Germany

World

Immigrant population hits new high in Germany

Reuters |
Syrian refugees arrive at the camp for refugees and migrants in Friedland, Germany April 4, 2016. (REUTERS)

BERLIN: The number of people with an immigrant background in Germany rose 8.5 percent to a record 18.6 million in 2016, largely due to an increase in refugees, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Just over a fifth of the population — 22.5 percent — were first or second generation immigrants with at least one parent born without German citizenship, the office said.
The figures come in the build-up to national elections in September, with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Social Democrat challenger warning against a repeat of 2015 when she opened the borders to hundreds of thousands of migrants.
Around 2.3 million people in Germany have family links to the Middle East, a rise of almost 51 percent since 2011, and around 740,000 people have African origins, an increase of 46 percent since 2011, the figures showed.
The vast majority of the immigrant population, though, had links to other European countries.
Germany took in more than a million migrants, many fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa in 2015 and 2016.
Merkel’s decision to open borders initially hit her popularity and boosted the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, though her conservatives have since recovered.
AfD has said immigrants, particularly Muslims, threaten Germany’s culture and security — though Germany’s jobless rate is at a post-reunification low and Merkel’s party has promised voters full employment within eight years.

Related Articles

BERLIN: The number of people with an immigrant background in Germany rose 8.5 percent to a record 18.6 million in 2016, largely due to an increase in refugees, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Just over a fifth of the population — 22.5 percent — were first or second generation immigrants with at least one parent born without German citizenship, the office said.
The figures come in the build-up to national elections in September, with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Social Democrat challenger warning against a repeat of 2015 when she opened the borders to hundreds of thousands of migrants.
Around 2.3 million people in Germany have family links to the Middle East, a rise of almost 51 percent since 2011, and around 740,000 people have African origins, an increase of 46 percent since 2011, the figures showed.
The vast majority of the immigrant population, though, had links to other European countries.
Germany took in more than a million migrants, many fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa in 2015 and 2016.
Merkel’s decision to open borders initially hit her popularity and boosted the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, though her conservatives have since recovered.
AfD has said immigrants, particularly Muslims, threaten Germany’s culture and security — though Germany’s jobless rate is at a post-reunification low and Merkel’s party has promised voters full employment within eight years.

Tags: Germany immigration refugess

Comments

MORE FROM World

Etihad helping Australia with plane ‘terror plot’

SYDNEY: Etihad Airways said Tuesday it was helping Australian police with their investigation...

North Korea’s evolving ways to get what it wants and needs

SEOUL: North Korea has been condemned and sanctioned for its nuclear ambitions, yet has still...

Etihad helping Australia with plane ‘terror plot’
North Korea’s evolving ways to get what it wants and needs
Xi says China will never permit loss of ‘any piece’ of land
China formally opens first overseas military base in Djibouti
Immigrant population hits new high in Germany
2 officers remain hospitalized after shooting in California
Latest News
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific — UN
2 views
Etihad helping Australia with plane ‘terror plot’
10 views
North Korea’s evolving ways to get what it wants and needs
10 views
Xi says China will never permit loss of ‘any piece’ of land
16 views
Sam Shepard, dead at age 73, was a new kind of artist
8 views
China formally opens first overseas military base in Djibouti
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR