Olympics: Macron hails ‘important step’ toward Paris hosting 2024

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 11, 2017 shows French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference following the Paris 2014 bid presentation before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members in Lausanne. Los Angeles has agreed terms with Olympic officials on a deal that will bring the Summer Games to Southern California in 2028 instead of 2024, city officials told AFP on July 31, 2017.The agreement opens the door for Paris, Los Angeles' only rival in bidding for 2024, to host the Games in seven years. The deal also will bring the Summer Olympics to Los Angeles for a third time, after the city staged the games in 1984 and 1932. (AFP)

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday hailed Los Angeles’ announcement that it intends to host the 2028 Olympics as a “very important step” toward Paris hosting the 2024 edition.
“France notes the decision of Los Angeles to put forward its candidature for 2028 and to reach an agreement with the IOC and Paris,” a statement from Macron’s office said.
Macron spoke to International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach following Los Angeles’ announcement on Monday and was “delighted by this very important step toward France obtaining the Games in 2024.”
The statement added Macron was “very committed to helping our country’s candidacy win” in a contest in which Paris is now the only candidate following Los Angeles’ decision.
Both Paris and Los Angeles had wanted to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, with the winner to be officially named by the IOC on September 13 in the Peruvian capital Lima.
But the possibility that Los Angeles would abandon efforts to host the 2024 Games bid and instead accept to host in 2028 has been growing since the IOC decided in July that it would attempt to announce the host cities of both Games at the Lima meeting.
Paris had remained insistent on hosting in 2024, on the 100th anniversary of the city’s 1924 Olympics.

