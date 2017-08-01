  • Search form

Middle-East

SDF advances against Daesh in southern Raqqa

Reuters |
In this Saturday June 22, 2017 photo, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters move into position for a battle against Islamic state group militants, in Raqqa, northeast Syria. Several weeks ago, the SDF â€” which is dominated by Syrian Kurdish forces with a mix of Sunni Arab militias and a Christian faction â€” made a swift and surprising advance, breaking through the historic wall that surrounds the old center of Raqqa. (AP)
BEIRUT: The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Daesh-held Raqqa, a Kurdish official said on Tuesday.
The US-led coalition said SDF fighters advancing from the east were within 300 meters (330 yards) of meeting up with those advancing from the west. The SDF was making “consistent gains” every day, the coalition spokesman said.
The SDF launched its US-backed campaign to seize Raqqa in early June. The assault on Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria overlapped with the campaign to drive Daesh from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Daesh was defeated last month.
The Kurdish official told Reuters SDF fighters advancing from the east and the west remain separated by a few streets where fighting continued.
Full control of the southern districts would sever Daesh’s last remaining path to the Euphrates River which is to the south of the city.
“There is a fierce resistance from Daesh, so we can’t determine when exactly we’ll take (full control),” said the official, referring to Daesh. “Around 90 percent of the southern neighborhoods are liberated,” the official added.
The spokesman for the US-led coalition said SDF fighters had also captured around 10 square km (4 sq miles) of territory from Daesh north of Raqqa in the last two days.
“We’ve seen a less coherent Daesh defense in Raqqa compared to Mosul. Daesh is still using car bombs, booby traps, and civilians to hide behind, but their inability to address the multiple advances from the SDF is apparent,” coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said in response to e-mailed questions from Reuters.
The SDF is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, and is the main partner for the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria.
Last week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the SDF has captured half of Raqqa.
Daesh has lost large expanses of territory in Syria over the last year to separate campaigns waged by the SDF, the Russian-backed Syrian military, and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.
