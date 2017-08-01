  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Three killed in Russia court after defendants grab officers' guns

World

Update

Three killed in Russia court after defendants grab officers' guns

Reuters |
(Google maps)

Three people being taken to trial in a Moscow court for robbery and murder were shot dead after they grabbed side-arms from court security officers in an attempt to escape, Russian law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.
Five defendants were in a lift in the Moscow regional court building when they seized the weapons from the two officers escorting them, the Investigative Committee, the state body which handles serious crimes, said in a statement.
When the lift stopped on the third floor of the building and the doors opened, three of the defendants tried to escape but were shot dead by Russian national guard officers. The two others defendants were seriously wounded, the statement said.
Three law enforcement officers were hurt, one of them with a gunshot wound. Two of the three were taken to hospital.
The defendants are accused of being members of a group, dubbed in Russian media the Grand Theft Auto Gang after the computer game. Prosecutors allege the group was responsible for a series of vehicle thefts that in several cases involved killing the cars' owners.
The group, made up of people originally from ex-Soviet Central Asia, is accused of committing 17 murders, banditry and other grave crimes, the Investigative Committee said.
One of the group had fought for Islamic State in Syria before coming to Russia, official TV channel Rossiya 24 said on Tuesday, citing a source in law-enforcement bodies.

Three people being taken to trial in a Moscow court for robbery and murder were shot dead after they grabbed side-arms from court security officers in an attempt to escape, Russian law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.
Five defendants were in a lift in the Moscow regional court building when they seized the weapons from the two officers escorting them, the Investigative Committee, the state body which handles serious crimes, said in a statement.
When the lift stopped on the third floor of the building and the doors opened, three of the defendants tried to escape but were shot dead by Russian national guard officers. The two others defendants were seriously wounded, the statement said.
Three law enforcement officers were hurt, one of them with a gunshot wound. Two of the three were taken to hospital.
The defendants are accused of being members of a group, dubbed in Russian media the Grand Theft Auto Gang after the computer game. Prosecutors allege the group was responsible for a series of vehicle thefts that in several cases involved killing the cars' owners.
The group, made up of people originally from ex-Soviet Central Asia, is accused of committing 17 murders, banditry and other grave crimes, the Investigative Committee said.
One of the group had fought for Islamic State in Syria before coming to Russia, official TV channel Rossiya 24 said on Tuesday, citing a source in law-enforcement bodies.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Record German immigrant background population ‘unlikely’ to sway poll outcome

The number of people with an immigrant background in Germany has jumped to a record high of 18.6...

Suicide bomber kills 29 worshippers in Afghan mosque

KABUL, Afghanistan: A suicide bomber stormed into the largest Shiite Muslim mosque in...

Record German immigrant background population ‘unlikely’ to sway poll outcome
Suicide bomber kills 29 worshippers in Afghan mosque
Pence slams Russian ‘occupation’ on Georgia visit
Venezuela arrests ‘step in wrong direction,’ says EU
UK heading toward Brexit ‘disaster,’ says leader
Protests in Kashmir after rebels, civilian killed
Latest News
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
619 views
Unravelling the truth behind NASA naming an asteroid after a Saudi student
141 views
Kingdom donates $33m to UNICEF to combat cholera in Yemen
31 views
Shoura member urges 20% tax on Saudi investments abroad
294 views
Hajj terminal in Jeddah can handle 175,000 pilgrims at a time
25 views
Neymar in Dubai, but where next?
38 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR