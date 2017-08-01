$1.5bn GCC drone market an opportunity for telecom operators

The market for drones in the GCC is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2022, presenting a massive opportunity for regional telecom operators, according to Strategy&, formerly Booz & Company, and part of the PwC network. By leveraging their capabilities and resources, these companies can play a central role in the development of the regional drone industry.

Originally created for military purposes, the use of drones in the commercial space has increased significantly in recent years.

Jad Haj, partner with Strategy& Middle East, said: “Telecom operators can leverage their existing capabilities and resources to offer advanced drone solutions to other sectors. For example, with their extensive tower networks, they are able to provide constant connectivity which is crucial for data transfer. They have access to advanced cloud technologies which can be used for data storage, and are equipped with world-class data processing systems to analyze information collected by the drones. As the drone industry grows, it is an obvious choice for telecom operators to seize this opportunity, given its potential.”

Most importantly, as telecom operators reinvent themselves as digitization players, they are further developing solid capabilities in IoT, big data, and analytics. As a result, Strategy& has outlined two specific opportunities that they should focus on. First, they can offer drone-powered solutions to all other industries by building partnerships in areas related to drone procurement (providing the physical device), drone operations (piloting the drone), data processing (analyzing the collected aerial data by using qualified experts) and data delivery (using extensive cloud platform capabilities to store, manage, and deliver data to clients).

The second opportunity for telecom operators involves establishing a drone traffic control center (DTCC) for governments.

Ramzi Khoury, principal with Strategy& Middle East, added: “Airspace regulators are aware of the growth of drone technology, and are searching for balance between public safety and economic efficiency. Progress of drone legislation and regulation in the GCC is uneven, and therefore the main purpose of the drone traffic control center is to serve as a centralized authority to manage drone traffic and ensure regulation is followed. Telecom operators can cooperate with these regulators to generate revenue, reinforce their position as providers of drone solutions, or streamline approvals and licensing processes.”

