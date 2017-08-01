Holiday Inn Alkhobar introduces Friday brunch

Holiday Inn Alkhobar Corniche has introduced an exciting Friday brunch at its Crystal Restaurant starting last Friday.

The hotel is inviting adults and children to experience illustrative food presentations and a family-inspired atmosphere. Children will be entertained with activities including face painting, slides, swings, kids’ movies, prizes and more.

Houssam Zeenni, executive assistant manager, Holiday Inn Alkhobar Corniche, said: “Our team is delighted to launch the Friday brunch as it will offer guests a fun way to start the weekend in Alkhobar, a different and an unprecedented concept from the usual weekend brunch. Guests can explore our lively themed interiors and special details in food preparation that is conceptually aligned to the theme with live stations serving pasta and pancakes. Be sure to leave room for dessert, which includes a selection of old-school favorites — cheesecake, ice cream, hazelnut squirrels, floating island and a selection of bakery items.”

Friday brunch is available every Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Crystal Restaurant. It is priced at SR125 ($33) per person inclusive of soft beverages with 50 percent discount for children between 7-12 years. Kids under six years can eat for free.

After brunch, guests are invited to enjoy an extended happy hour at the hotel’s coffee shop, with a complimentary second beverage between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Holiday Inn Alkhobar Corniche has introduced an exciting Friday brunch at its Crystal Restaurant starting last Friday.

The hotel is inviting adults and children to experience illustrative food presentations and a family-inspired atmosphere. Children will be entertained with activities including face painting, slides, swings, kids’ movies, prizes and more.

Houssam Zeenni, executive assistant manager, Holiday Inn Alkhobar Corniche, said: “Our team is delighted to launch the Friday brunch as it will offer guests a fun way to start the weekend in Alkhobar, a different and an unprecedented concept from the usual weekend brunch. Guests can explore our lively themed interiors and special details in food preparation that is conceptually aligned to the theme with live stations serving pasta and pancakes. Be sure to leave room for dessert, which includes a selection of old-school favorites — cheesecake, ice cream, hazelnut squirrels, floating island and a selection of bakery items.”

Friday brunch is available every Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Crystal Restaurant. It is priced at SR125 ($33) per person inclusive of soft beverages with 50 percent discount for children between 7-12 years. Kids under six years can eat for free.

After brunch, guests are invited to enjoy an extended happy hour at the hotel’s coffee shop, with a complimentary second beverage between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.