Groupe Renault sells 1.88 million units in H1 2017, up 10.4%

Groupe Renault PC + LCV registrations worldwide (including Lada) increased 10.4 percent in the first half of the year, in a market up 2.6 percent. Its market share now stands at 4.1 percent (up 0.3 points in 2016).

The group and the Renault and Dacia brands set half-year sales records. The group sold 1,879,288 vehicles, the Renault brand 1,342,320 vehicles and the Dacia brand 332,845 vehicles. Renault Samsung Motors sales rose 12.5 percent and those of Lada rose 12.2 percent.

Thierry Koskas, member of the executive committee and group executive vice president, sales and marketing, said: “We set a new record with sales of over 1.88 million vehicles in a six-month period. Our sales volumes and market share increased for all our brands and in all regions. Our strategy of range renewal and geographical expansion continues to produce results.”

In Europe, group registrations continued to grow faster than the market. They increased 5.6 percent in a market up 4.4 percent to a total 1,025,146 in the first half of the year. The group took a 10.8 percent share of the European market, up 0.1 points.

The Renault brand alone posted growth of 4.3 percent, for a market share of 8.2 percent. Renault benefited in particular from the complete renewal of the Megane family in 2016. Clio 4 is the second best-selling vehicle in Europe, while Captur ranks as the No.1 crossover in its category.

Renault maintained its lead in the electric vehicle segment with a market share of 26.8 percent. Sales volumes increased 34 percent. Registrations of ZOE, Europe’s top-selling electric vehicle, rose 44 percent. The Dacia brand posted a first-half-year sales record in Europe with 245,453 vehicle registrations (up 9.3 percent) and a 2.6 percent share of the market. These results were driven by the performance of Sandero phase 2, launched in late 2016, and Duster.

In the Asia-Pacific region, registrations increased 50.5 percent in a market up 3.6 percent.

Renault Samsung Motors posted a 12.5 percent increase in South Korea in a market that contracted 4.2 percent. The brand’s market share came out at 6.9 percent (up 1 point) thanks to the success of the latest product launches (SM6 and QM6).

