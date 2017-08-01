WorldSkills Abu Dhabi signs Samsung as overall event presenter

WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017 has signed global electronics giant Samsung Electronics as its overall event presenter.

The deal was signed by Dongseob Jang, secretary general of Samsung Skills at Samsung Electronics, and Mubarak Saeed Al-Shamsi, director general of Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), to formalize the event name as WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017 presented by Samsung.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It is the first time a WorldSkills competition will be staged in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Al-Shamsi said: “We are delighted to welcome Samsung as our overall event partner. The WorldSkills competition is about global excellence and education across a wide range of skills and Samsung represents both as an innovator and industry leader.”

Jang added: “It is our honor and privilege to support the hopes and dreams of young professionals around the world through the sponsorship with WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017. Samsung has been sponsoring WorldSkills since 2007 and we are very proud of participating in this movement consistently. We believe that this competition is a good milestone for fostering skilled talents in the Middle East.”

Samsung’s multi-faceted sponsorship supports the staging of 51 skill competitions, as well as delivering a range of interactive activities for event visitors. Samsung will also provide equipment across its vast product line including mobile phones, tablets and monitors.

Simon Bartley, president of WorldSkills, said: “Samsung’s support of WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017 demonstrates their exceptional commitment to developing skilled talent around the world. Samsung understands the critical role industry plays in equipping youth with the opportunity to excel in skill, trade, and technology careers. We are tremendously proud to have Samsung’s support as we bring the world championships of skills to the Middle East for the first time.”

More than 100,000 visitors from across the UAE and around the world are expected to come to Abu Dhabi. A key objective is to raise awareness of technical and vocational education while showcasing the world’s largest vocational skills competition.

