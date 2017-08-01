Al-Habtoor City hotels, residences offer a world of luxury

The three hotels within the Al-Habtoor City Hotel Collection collectively present nearly 1,600 rooms, 18 restaurants and lounges, two spas, and 34 meeting and banqueting spaces, including three ballrooms.

The St. Regis Dubai, which opened in November 2015, marked the launch of the brand in Dubai. The interiors of the hotel take guests back to the 18th century of classical design. The hotel features 234 rooms — 182 rooms and 52 suites — including the 913-square-meter Sir Winston Churchill Suite. The hotel’s luxury accommodation is complemented by eight culinary venues and the Iridium Spa.

W Hotels made its debut in the UAE in June last year with the opening of W Dubai — Al-Habtoor City. With 356 guest rooms, including the EWOW suite, W Dubai claims to offer a vibrant blend of fabulous design, cutting-edge technology and experiences that make relaxing easy. To eat, sip and mingle, guests can choose from five venues inclusive of W Lounge, a lobby lounge alongside WET Deck pool lounge and FIT, the 24-hour fitness facility.

The Westin Dubai, Al-Habtoor City comprises 1,004 guest rooms, including 142 suites, each fitted with the signature Westin Heavenly Bed and the Westin Heavenly Bath. Facilities include seven restaurants and lounges, Heavenly Spa by Westin, with 20 treatment rooms including a hammam, 24-hour WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, three outdoor pools, the Westin Family Kids Club for children aged four to 12 years and the 1,450-square meter Al-Joud Ballroom supported by 14 meeting rooms.

La Perle, a new show produced and created by Dragone, a famous cultural and artistic director, will soon be brought to Dubai by the Al-Habtoor Group. With an anticipated opening in the second quarter of 2017, the new entertainment experience is expected to add a new dimension to Dubai’s dynamic cultural offering. The show will be presented in a 1,300 seat art theater filled with 2.5 million liters of water.

Al-Habtoor City will also feature a tennis academy complete with the UAE’s first indoor, fully air-conditioned tennis court.

Three luxurious residential towers — Noura, Amna and Meera — will soon grace Al-Habtoor City and the Dubai skyline. Housed within two 74-story towers and one 52-story tower, they comprise deluxe apartments, lofts and penthouses, ranging from one to seven bedrooms.

