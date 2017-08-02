Over 3,500 books registered in Saudi Arabia this year

JEDDAH: Nearly 3,500 books have been registered in the Kingdom so far this year, as part of a service developed by the Ministry of Culture and Information to issue licenses to release and print books and publications.

Via the service, electronic publishing can be processed, observations and modifications made if necessary, and other electronic procedures allowed until the issuance of print permission.

The ministry’s efforts regarding e-services have sped up the print-permission process. Statistics showed that this year, the system of permitting books and publications was able to release 52 percent of books awaiting permission in less than a week.

There are 2,400 registered authors and more than 1,000 registered publishers in electronic form. Print permission for a book currently takes on average about a week.