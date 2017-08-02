  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi gets 8 years in jail for urging end to Saudi, Bahraini rule

Saudi Arabia

Saudi gets 8 years in jail for urging end to Saudi, Bahraini rule

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
JEDDAH: A Saudi court on Monday sentenced a citizen to eight years in prison for participating in the funerals of some of those killed in security clashes, and calling for regime change in the Kingdom and Bahrain.
The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued its preliminary ruling after the defendant was also found guilty of concealing his brother despite knowing that he was wanted. He also harbored a wanted militant.
The court ordered the confiscation of the mobile phone in his possession, and barred him from using social networking sites and the Internet. After completing his sentence, he will be prevented from leaving the Kingdom.
JEDDAH: A Saudi court on Monday sentenced a citizen to eight years in prison for participating in the funerals of some of those killed in security clashes, and calling for regime change in the Kingdom and Bahrain.
The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued its preliminary ruling after the defendant was also found guilty of concealing his brother despite knowing that he was wanted. He also harbored a wanted militant.
The court ordered the confiscation of the mobile phone in his possession, and barred him from using social networking sites and the Internet. After completing his sentence, he will be prevented from leaving the Kingdom.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi gets 8 years in jail for urging end to Saudi, Bahraini rule

JEDDAH: A Saudi court on Monday sentenced a citizen to eight years in prison for participating in...

Over 3,500 books registered this year

JEDDAH: Nearly 3,500 books have been registered in the Kingdom so far this year, as part of a...

Saudi gets 8 years in jail for urging end to Saudi, Bahraini rule
Over 3,500 books registered this year
Unravelling the truth behind NASA naming an asteroid after a Saudi student
Kingdom donates $33m to UNICEF to combat cholera in Yemen
Shoura member urges 20% tax on Saudi investments abroad
Hajj terminal in Jeddah can handle 175,000 pilgrims at a time
Latest News
China expels anti-graft inspector from party for corruption
39 views
Venezuela sends two top opposition leaders back to jail
40 views
Tillerson says he and Trump disagree over Iran nuclear deal
240 views
Tillerson: US not seeking to topple North Korea regime
74 views
Demand to free militants delays Lebanon cease-fire deal
158 views
Saudi gets 8 years in jail for urging end to Saudi, Bahraini rule
1059 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR