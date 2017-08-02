Saudi gets 8 years in jail for urging end to Saudi, Bahraini rule

JEDDAH: A Saudi court on Monday sentenced a citizen to eight years in prison for participating in the funerals of some of those killed in security clashes, and calling for regime change in the Kingdom and Bahrain.

The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued its preliminary ruling after the defendant was also found guilty of concealing his brother despite knowing that he was wanted. He also harbored a wanted militant.

The court ordered the confiscation of the mobile phone in his possession, and barred him from using social networking sites and the Internet. After completing his sentence, he will be prevented from leaving the Kingdom.

JEDDAH: A Saudi court on Monday sentenced a citizen to eight years in prison for participating in the funerals of some of those killed in security clashes, and calling for regime change in the Kingdom and Bahrain.

The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued its preliminary ruling after the defendant was also found guilty of concealing his brother despite knowing that he was wanted. He also harbored a wanted militant.

The court ordered the confiscation of the mobile phone in his possession, and barred him from using social networking sites and the Internet. After completing his sentence, he will be prevented from leaving the Kingdom.