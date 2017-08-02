Baby in India born with twin inside him in rare defect

DUBAI: A baby in India was born with his own twin brother inside him in one of only 200 recorded cases of a rare condition.
Born to a 19-year-old mother in India’s Mumbra, the birth was a case of fetus in foetu. The rare congenital anomaly sees a malformed and parasitic fetus grow within another baby while in the womb.
Doctors operated to remove the seven-centimeter parasitic fetus which was a half-formed male with a brain, one arm and legs. It did not, however, have a skull.
The newborn boy is otherwise healthy.
According to the Daily Mail, a radiologist noticed the parasitic fetus inside the baby’s foetal sac during a scan this month.
Radiologist Dr Bhavna Thorat said: “I could see bones of the upper and lower limbs of the fetus.
“The unique thing about it was I could see a tiny head with the brain inside.
“However, this parasitic twin didn't have a skull bone.”
