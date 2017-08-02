  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Baby in India born with twin inside him in rare defect

Offbeat

Baby in India born with twin inside him in rare defect

Arab News |
Born to a 19-year-old mother in India’s Mumbra, the birth was a case of fetus in foetu. (Photo courtesy: Newslions/ SWNS.com)
DUBAI: A baby in India was born with his own twin brother inside him in one of only 200 recorded cases of a rare condition.
Born to a 19-year-old mother in India’s Mumbra, the birth was a case of fetus in foetu. The rare congenital anomaly sees a malformed and parasitic fetus grow within another baby while in the womb.
Doctors operated to remove the seven-centimeter parasitic fetus which was a half-formed male with a brain, one arm and legs. It did not, however, have a skull.
The newborn boy is otherwise healthy.
According to the Daily Mail, a radiologist noticed the parasitic fetus inside the baby’s foetal sac during a scan this month.
Radiologist Dr Bhavna Thorat said: “I could see bones of the upper and lower limbs of the fetus.
“The unique thing about it was I could see a tiny head with the brain inside.
“However, this parasitic twin didn't have a skull bone.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: A baby in India was born with his own twin brother inside him in one of only 200 recorded cases of a rare condition.
Born to a 19-year-old mother in India’s Mumbra, the birth was a case of fetus in foetu. The rare congenital anomaly sees a malformed and parasitic fetus grow within another baby while in the womb.
Doctors operated to remove the seven-centimeter parasitic fetus which was a half-formed male with a brain, one arm and legs. It did not, however, have a skull.
The newborn boy is otherwise healthy.
According to the Daily Mail, a radiologist noticed the parasitic fetus inside the baby’s foetal sac during a scan this month.
Radiologist Dr Bhavna Thorat said: “I could see bones of the upper and lower limbs of the fetus.
“The unique thing about it was I could see a tiny head with the brain inside.
“However, this parasitic twin didn't have a skull bone.”
Tags: India baby newborn

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

British woman shouts at Muslim woman in niqab, tells her she looks like a ‘pillar box’

DUBAI: It is not the most obvious place for a video to be shot, but the checkouts at an Aldi...

Political parody of a folk song a viral hit in Pakistan

DUBAI: A political parody of a popular folk song has gone viral in Pakistan after a group used...

British woman shouts at Muslim woman in niqab, tells her she looks like a ‘pillar box’
Political parody of a folk song a viral hit in Pakistan
Baby in India born with twin inside him in rare defect
Creators behind ‘Game of Thrones’ stir race controversy with ‘Confederate’
Producer: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ delayed to maintain quality
Teen jumps out of plane emergency door at San Francisco
Latest News
British woman shouts at Muslim woman in niqab, tells her she looks like a ‘pillar box’
302 views
Retail and F&B top investment choices for Bahrain’s property market
117 views
Political parody of a folk song a viral hit in Pakistan
2136 views
UAE says measures against Qatar do not violate WTO agreements
512 views
Baby in India born with twin inside him in rare defect
1342 views
Russia says only 10 soldiers killed in Syria this year, but deaths may be higher
223 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR