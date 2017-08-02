Political parody of a folk song a viral hit in Pakistan

  • Search form

Group Karachi Vynz wrote an Urdu version of the Marathi-language song “Sonu.”

DUBAI: A political parody of a popular folk song has gone viral in Pakistan after a group used it to comment on the recent political upheaval in the country.
Group Karachi Vynz wrote an Urdu version of the Marathi-language song “Sonu” to comment on the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Their version lauds opposition politician, and former cricket star, Imran Khan for his pursuit of corruption charges against the former prime minister.
The lyrics “Immu hame aap pe bharosa sahi thaa” translate to mean “we were right to trust you, Immu,” referring to Imran Khan who is the president of the political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).
“We aim to make people happy,” band founder Mansoor Qureshi told the BBC.
“We keep tabs on what is happening on social media to get something exciting. We then play with it to make funny, interesting and amusing content for our viewers,” he added.
Despite the references to Khan, Qureshi told the BBC that the band did not support any one politician.
The video was posted on YouTube days after the Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from office last week after a probe into his family’s wealth.

