Study UK Alumni Awards 2017-18 launched in Saudi Arabia

British Embassy and British Council Saudi Arabia launched the third year of the prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards celebrating the outstanding achievements of the UK’s alumni in Saudi Arabia.

HMA Simon Collis, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to launch the Alumni Awards 2017-18 in Saudi Arabia. I was impressed by the success stories of the finalists last year and their contribution to Saudi Vision 2030. I would like to encourage every Saudi who has studied in the UK and gone on to achieve exceptional success to apply for the awards this year. I look forward to meeting this year’s finalists and thank all our alumni in Saudi Arabia for their important contribution to strengthening ties between our two countries.”

Award winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities and professions in Saudi Arabia. The awards will be presented in three categories — Professional Achievement Award, Entrepreneurial Award and Social Impact Award.

Applications are now open for the Alumni Awards 2017-18 and alumni can apply themselves through the British Council’s website. Applications close on Oct. 22.

Amir Ramzan, country director of British Council in Saudi Arabia, said: “The United Kingdom offers a world-leading education system and one in 10 of the current leaders of the world and 38 percent of Nobel Prize winners were educated in the UK. The Alumni Awards celebrate and showcase the impact and value of a UK higher education and raise the profile and reputation of UK alumni, their former universities, and the whole of UK education. I wish our alumni in Saudi Arabia all the very best for the awards and look forward to celebrate and share more of their inspirational stories around the world.”

The Alumni Awards are open to alumni currently residing outside the UK, who have studied in the UK, at an officially recognized provider of UK university degree level study for a minimum of a term or semester, or who have been awarded a full UK degree level qualification (or higher), by a UK university, within the last 15 years.

British Embassy and British Council Saudi Arabia launched the third year of the prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards celebrating the outstanding achievements of the UK’s alumni in Saudi Arabia.

HMA Simon Collis, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to launch the Alumni Awards 2017-18 in Saudi Arabia. I was impressed by the success stories of the finalists last year and their contribution to Saudi Vision 2030. I would like to encourage every Saudi who has studied in the UK and gone on to achieve exceptional success to apply for the awards this year. I look forward to meeting this year’s finalists and thank all our alumni in Saudi Arabia for their important contribution to strengthening ties between our two countries.”

Award winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities and professions in Saudi Arabia. The awards will be presented in three categories — Professional Achievement Award, Entrepreneurial Award and Social Impact Award.

Applications are now open for the Alumni Awards 2017-18 and alumni can apply themselves through the British Council’s website. Applications close on Oct. 22.

Amir Ramzan, country director of British Council in Saudi Arabia, said: “The United Kingdom offers a world-leading education system and one in 10 of the current leaders of the world and 38 percent of Nobel Prize winners were educated in the UK. The Alumni Awards celebrate and showcase the impact and value of a UK higher education and raise the profile and reputation of UK alumni, their former universities, and the whole of UK education. I wish our alumni in Saudi Arabia all the very best for the awards and look forward to celebrate and share more of their inspirational stories around the world.”

The Alumni Awards are open to alumni currently residing outside the UK, who have studied in the UK, at an officially recognized provider of UK university degree level study for a minimum of a term or semester, or who have been awarded a full UK degree level qualification (or higher), by a UK university, within the last 15 years.