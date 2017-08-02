  • Search form

Corporate News

Sigma Paints appoints Saleh Al-Zahrani as Middle East GM

ARAB NEWS |
Saleh Al-Zahrani, Sigma Paints general manager for Middle East
Sigma Paints has announced the appointment of Saleh Al-Zahrani as the company’s new general manger for the Middle East.
“Al-Zahrani’s appointment will play a critical role in supporting Sigma Paints’ continual growth strategy and driving its leadership position in the paints and coatings market, which is reinforced through strategic business plans, increased technology and innovation, and talent investment,” a press release said.
Al-Zahrani’s primary objective in his new role is to increase the company’s customer portfolio across its extensive range of architectural, protective coatings and specialty paints products and services. Additionally, he will drive and support the sales and business relationship management teams.
“Al-Zahrani comes with a wealth of experience and outstanding credentials in delivering growth strategies and exploring untapped latent market opportunities. Al-Zahrani will bring focus and experience to our activities in architectural and protective coatings markets. These are the core market segments that Sigma Paints is committed to growing in the Middle East,” the press release added.
With a career spanning over 25 years, Al-Zahrani has previously held senior roles in several organizations.
He said: “Sigma Paints is a leading global company that is synonymous with creating innovative solutions, tailor-made for its customers regardless of their size, structure or industry sector. As a local manufacturer of paints and coatings products, we will focus on developing and supporting products that meet the demands of the market. With recent investment in our manufacturing capacity and local research and development facilities we are well-positioned to support the needs of our customers.
“Drawing on my previous experiences, I will continue to work closely with our dedicated channel network and sales team to help implement strategies to support our continued success, explore new sectors, attract new customers and increase our footprint.”
Sigma Paints was launched in 1981 in Dammam, wherein four Saudi businessmen joined forces with Sigma Coatings. After numerous mergers and acquisitions, the company has grown over the years as a force in the architectural, marine, protective and packaging market segments in the Middle East.
