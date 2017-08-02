Saudi media delegation tours Hankook Tire’s research and development center in South Korea

A Saudi media delegation recently paid a visit to Hankook Tire’s new research and development center — Hankook Technodome — in Daejeon, South Korea.

They were invited by Hankook Tire and Bin Shihon Group, the exclusive distributor for Hankook Tire in Saudi Arabia.

A press conference was held at Hankook Technodome, where Hankook senior officials gave a briefing regarding the company’s latest tire production technologies and strategic globalization. The vice presidents of global marketing strategy division of Hankook tire and research and development planning department made a presentation about research and development investment and Mideast sales marketing strategy.

Marwan bin Shihon, vice president of Bin Shihon Group, said: “The long-lasting and beneficial cooperation between us and Hankook Tire and the strategic partnership has been confirmed through this visit of the Saudi media delegation. The visit is an occasion for the Saudi media and press to emphasize the importance of this relationship. Visiting Technodome is very important for us as it would reflect positively on our business and clients in Saudi Arabia.”

Seung Hwa Suh, vice chairman and CEO of Hankook Tire, said: “Hankook Tire and Bin-Shihon Group is beyond partnership, we are a family now. We believe this visit will help in portraying our global leadership in Saudi Arabia.”

The company said Hankook Technodome represents its commitment in research and development innovation, and will act as a core instrument of the company’s global research and development infrastructure. At the high-tech facility providing optimized research environment, Hankook Tire plans to focus on securing original technology for the future of Hankook Tire’s mid-long-term research and development plans, and to lead the latest tire technology. The new research and development center will also play a pivotal role in implementing Hankook Tire’s proactive corporate culture by innovating the working process, and continuously strengthening the company’s research and development capability.

At the Hankook Technodome, Hankook Tire will showcase future technology integrating eco-friendly material, new material development, and simulation technology as well as networking technology.

“Hankook Technodome is equipped with the high-tech facilities and the optimal work environment to strengthen our global competitiveness through innovation, while actively dealing with rapid changes in the business environment and delivering products optimized for various customers’ needs,” the company said in a statement.

