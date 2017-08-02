New BYD F3 a complete family car

The third generation BYD F3 has officially launched in the Saudi market as F3 Glx and F3 GSI models.

F3 has won over the hearts of more than 1.5 million families around the world.

The New F3 is an integration of fashion, quality and comfort as its appearance takes all the three factors into consideration. Simple lines gather to form the front face while the upper chrome plated intake grille is connected to the headlight lamps of the two sides, like an eagle spreading its wings. Below is the streamlined intake grille between two fog lamps, in addition to a new LED daytime running light.

The dark interiors go well with the light-colored roof. Deluxe leather seats, double layer dual-mode electric sunroof, orange instrument panel and a high-definition capacitive touch screen complete the interiors.

The New F3 has made improvements in space as well — the length and width has increased by 12 mm/11 mm while the body measures 4,617 mm × 1,716 mm × 1,480 mm. The New F3 is also configured with a central armrest box, seat storage bag and other storage features. Its 430-liter trunk is sufficient for family travel.

The New F3 is an intelligent vehicle — it has a keyless entrance and start system, intelligent rolling code encryption, anti-theft features, and an intelligent remote control key.

The vehicle is configured with ninth generation Bosch ESP system, which can correct the vehicle's posture in case of understeering or oversteering.

The New F3 aims to be a car that is “easy to buy, easy to use” for Saudi families. It is configured with a BYD473QE engine and has a mileage of 17.8 km per liter. The VVL variable valve lift technology is adopted to make the vehicle highly efficient, environment-friendly, and oil-saving. Its 6 speed DCT transmission allows the driver to shuttle back and forth in a crowded city, or gallop in the suburbs freely.

