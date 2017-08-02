LG’s smart technologies make life easier for travelers

Although the purpose of taking a holiday is to stay away from everything, communication throughout the journey is essential. While wearable devices provide updates that improve the holiday experience, innovative applications help enhance all aspects of the trip.

The smartphone is an essential accessory for travelers who want to stay connected, and the LG G6 is designed to keep travelers seamlessly connected to home and work, ensuring accessibility all the time, no matter where they are. The G6 offers features every traveler needs today — capturing and sharing photos, creating and managing schedules, finding directions and more. This large screen LG smartphone not only fits easily into the palm but is also designed to withstand unexpected accidents.

The LG range of diverse products has been designed with high quality mobile speakers and projectors to smartphones that are known for their usability, convenience and effortlessness, ensuring a great holiday experience.

Moreover, mobile apps like Airpen, Uber and Expedia enhance the travel experience by increasing comfort and helping to save money.

Smart ThinQ connects LG to all of its smart technologies, allowing people to remotely access all smart home appliances and ensure that homes stay safe and secure while their owners are out of town.

LG’s innovative technology is designed to make holidays enjoyable. It is hard to relax when there is something else running on the mind. Whether it is workplace obligations or annoying questions about what is going on at home, this is a concern for vacation or holiday programs. However, LG’s smart technology has made it possible for travelers to stay in touch with the office and home, thus eliminating sources of stress and potential anxiety.

Although the purpose of taking a holiday is to stay away from everything, communication throughout the journey is essential. While wearable devices provide updates that improve the holiday experience, innovative applications help enhance all aspects of the trip.

The smartphone is an essential accessory for travelers who want to stay connected, and the LG G6 is designed to keep travelers seamlessly connected to home and work, ensuring accessibility all the time, no matter where they are. The G6 offers features every traveler needs today — capturing and sharing photos, creating and managing schedules, finding directions and more. This large screen LG smartphone not only fits easily into the palm but is also designed to withstand unexpected accidents.

The LG range of diverse products has been designed with high quality mobile speakers and projectors to smartphones that are known for their usability, convenience and effortlessness, ensuring a great holiday experience.

Moreover, mobile apps like Airpen, Uber and Expedia enhance the travel experience by increasing comfort and helping to save money.

Smart ThinQ connects LG to all of its smart technologies, allowing people to remotely access all smart home appliances and ensure that homes stay safe and secure while their owners are out of town.

LG’s innovative technology is designed to make holidays enjoyable. It is hard to relax when there is something else running on the mind. Whether it is workplace obligations or annoying questions about what is going on at home, this is a concern for vacation or holiday programs. However, LG’s smart technology has made it possible for travelers to stay in touch with the office and home, thus eliminating sources of stress and potential anxiety.