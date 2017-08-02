Vazquez’s three-run homer in 9th lifts Red Sox over Indians

BOSTON: Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an astonishing catch by center fielder Austin Jackson.

In the fifth inning, Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff homer with a leaping grab in the right-center triangle at Fenway Park. Jackson reached way above the wall and tumbled head over heels into the Red Sox bullpen, steadying himself by holding onto the fence with his right arm. Following a soft landing, Jackson stood up and showed umpires he indeed had the ball, to the amazement of players on both sides.

A replay review confirmed Jackson held on for the catch.

Cleveland, which tied it on Francisco Lindor’s leadoff homer in the top of the ninth and added a run on a wild pitch, blew the lead for the third and last time in the bottom of the ninth in a game the Indians led 5-0 after two innings.

Dodgers 3 Braves 2: In Atlanta, Kenta Maeda allowed only two hits in seven scoreless innings, Cody Bellinger homered and Los Angeles won its ninth straight.

The slumping Braves were shut down by Maeda (10-4) but cut their deficit to one with Johan Camargo’s two-run homer off Josh Ravin in the eighth. Atlanta ended the inning with Brandon Phillips, who had a pinch-hit single, on third base.

Bellinger led off the fourth with his 29th homer into the Braves’ bullpen in right-center off Lucas Sims (0-1).

Rays 6 Astros 4: In Houston, Evan Longoria became the second Tampa Bay player to hit for the cycle and drove in three runs to lead the Rays past Houston.

He was a double shy when he came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and laced a laser to left field. Longoria dashed to second base and slid in to avoid the tag of Jose Altuve.

He was initially ruled out, but the call was overturned after a crew chief review. Most of the Rays stood up behind the railing of the dugout and cheered as the call was reversed.

Logan Morrison hit a solo homer and finished with two RBIs.

Lucas Duda singled with one out in the first before Longoria launched his towering homer, which banged on train tracks atop left field, off Mike Fiers (7-6) to make it 2-0. Morrison’s 27th homer came next to make it 3-0.

Tigers 4 Yankees 3: In New York, John Hicks hit a three-run homer in his first big league game in more than a month, Justin Upton added a solo drive off CC Sabathia, and Detroit held on to beat the New York Yankees.

A 27-year-old rookie recalled Monday for his fifth major league stint this season, Hicks drove a slider over the right-center field wall in the second inning, capping a 10-pitch at-bat.

Upton made it 4-0 in the third when he hit a full-count slider to left-center for his 18th homer.

Shane Greene walked pinch-hitter Jacoby Ellsbury with two outs in the ninth, and bounced a pickoff throw for an error that allowed Ellsbury to reach third. Brett Gardner was intentionally walked and stole second, and rookie Clint Frazier popped out.

Brewers 3 Cardinals 2: In Milwaukee: Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers hold on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Nelson (9-5) entered 0-8 with a 7.01 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) against the Cardinals. This time, the right-hander overcame his division rival by allowing just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

The Brewers’ bullpen kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard for three innings, including Anthony Swarzak striking out the side in the eighth after Josh Hader issued a leadoff walk. Corey Knebel then earned his 19th save.

Marlins 7 Nationals 6: In Miami, Max Scherzer hit his first career homer to help build a six-run lead, but he pitched only one inning before departing with a neck spasm, and Miami rallied to beat Washington.

Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution, the Nationals said.

The Marlins took the lead with a four-run fifth inning. Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer off Matt Albers (5-2), and Derek Dietrich’s RBI triple put Miami ahead 7-6.

Six pitchers combined to blank Washington over the final 7 2/3 innings. Dustin McGowan (7-1) pitched two scoreless innings during Miami’s comeback.

Rockies 5 Mets 4: In Denver, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth that lifted Colorado past the New York Mets.

Charlie Blackmon crashed into the center-field fence for an outstanding catch that ended the top of the ninth. In the bottom half, the Rockies took advantage of a misplay by new Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, a touted prospect making his major league debut.

Blackmon drew a leadoff walk from Hansel Robles (6-2) and DJ LeMahieu followed with an infield single off the glove of Rosario, unable to make the backhand play after initially breaking toward second base with Blackmon running on the pitch.

Padres 3 Twins 0: In San Diego, Austin Hedges hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for San Diego.

The Padres had only two hits and led 1-0 going into the eighth before Hunter Renfroe singled off Alan Busenitz with one out and Hedges homered to right-center, his 14th.

Jose Berrios (9-5) held the Padres hitless until Renfroe opened the sixth by beating out an infield single to third base. Hedges followed with a double to right and Manuel Margot hit a sacrifice fly with one out. Hedges was thrown out trying to take third.

Orioles 7 Royals 2: In Baltimore, Dylan Bundy allowed three hits over a career-high eight innings, newcomer Tim Beckham had two hits and scored twice and resurgent Baltimore won its fourth straight.

Seth Smith drove in three runs to help the Orioles move within two games of .500 (52-54) for the first time since July 3.

Kansas City will seek to avoid a three-game sweep on Wednesday. The Royals came to town having won 10 of 11, but they’ve only scored three runs in these two games at Camden Yards.

Bundy (10-8) struck out five and walked one. The right-hander had not pitched more than seven innings in any of his previous 34 major league starts.

Reds 9 Pirates 1: In Pittsburgh, Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and Cincinnati overwhelmed Pittsburgh.

Hamilton tripled and scored in the first inning. Then he sent a pitch from Jameson Taillon (6-5) into the right-field seats in the second for his third home run of the season as the last-place Reds beat Pittsburgh again.

Cincinnati is 7-1 against the Pirates this season and 36-62 versus everyone else. Homer Bailey (3-5) allowed one run in six innings, striking out three and walking two to snap a three-start losing streak.

