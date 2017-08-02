Iran’s refusal to investigate attacks on Saudi missions slammed

RIYADH: Saudi diplomats and experts have slammed Iran’s refusal to investigate last year’s mob attacks on the Kingdom’s Embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad in 2016.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry official recently said Tehran continues to procrastinate about investigating the incidents.

The Saudi ambassador in Sudan, Ali bin Hasan Jaafar, said Iran’s behavior violates international laws including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which stipulates protection for diplomatic missions.

Saudi Arabia will take all measures to guarantee its diplomatic rights in accordance with international conventions, he added.

In Jeddah, the head of the Arab Gulf Center for Iranian Studies, Mohammed Al-Salami, said Tehran’s procrastination disrespects international conventions and laws.

He cited Iran’s long record of violating diplomatic missions over the past four decades, from the attack on the US Embassy in 1979.

Procrastination over last year’s attacks supports the possibility of involvement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij forces, Al-Salami said.

International media specialist Fahd Al-Mulaiki said Iran is a vicious and dangerous country with subversive sectarian ideas aimed at tearing apart Arab society, especially in the Gulf, and supporting terrorist organizations.

The international community is fully aware of the malign regional role of Iran and its terrorist proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, he added.

Former Jordanian Minister of Administrative Development Bassam Al-Amoush said Tehran’s refusal to investigate indicates its involvement in the attacks. Tehran has orchestrated many attacks on neighboring Arab countries, he added.

