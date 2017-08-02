  • Search form

Jim Parsons hails ‘Young Sheldon’ star as ‘in control’ kid

The Associated Press |
Iain Armitage, front left, a cast member in the CBS series ‘Young Sheldon,’ answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons, front right, looks on during a panel discussion at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. (AP)
BEVERLY HILLS: Jim Parsons, who plays quirky genius Sheldon Cooper on the CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory,” can draw many distinctions between himself and young Iain Armitage, who plays his character as a child on CBS’ new spin-off, “Young Sheldon.”
Parsons finds Iain much more “in control as a human being” and more mature than he was at age nine.
Hearing Parsons during a TV critics conference on Tuesday, Iain thanked him but graciously replied, “I don’t think so.”
Laughing, Parsons noted that Iain had not known him back then. They have much more in common these days, insisted Parsons, than they ever would have had when he was a youngster.
Parsons as adult Sheldon narrates “Young Sheldon,” which premieres Sept. 25. He continues on “The Big Bang Theory,” beginning Season 11.
