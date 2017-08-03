1 killed, 1 missing in explosion at Minnesota school

MINNEAPOLIS: Authorities say one person is dead and another is missing after a natural gas explosion at a college prep school in Minneapolis.

Fire Chief John Fruetel says the body was found Wednesday after the explosion caused a partial building collapse at Minnehaha Academy. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Fruetel says the dead and missing include one school staff member and one contractor, but he didn’t specify who was found dead.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the blast was caused by natural gas, and contractors were working on the building at the time.

Authorities say seven adults are hospitalized, including three with critical injuries.

Fire crews have spent hours searching through the rubble.



