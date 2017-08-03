Spain’s La Liga rejects Neymar payment over PSG move — source

  • Search form

Barcelona soccer player Neymar attends a fashion event in Shanghai, China July 31, 2017. Picture taken July 31, 2017. (REUTERS)
MADRID: Spain’s La Liga on Thursday rejected payment of a record-breaking release clause that would allow Neymar to leave Barcelona for Paris St. Germain, a source from the national soccer league said.
A group of lawyers representing Neymar visited La Liga in Madrid on Thursday to try to settle the transfer and pay the 222 million-euro ($263 million) break fee.
It was not immediately clear whether La Liga’s refusal to accept payment would put the brakes on the transfer.
Spain’s Marca newspaper reported that Neymar and his advisers would turn to FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, requesting a provisional transfer to PSG.
The Brazilian striker’s agent Wagner Ribeiro had said on Wednesday that the French club was ready to foot the bill so that Neymar could be presented at PSG at the weekend.
La Liga president, Javier Tebas, had already warned in an interview that Spain’s league would not accept payment by PSG to trigger the release clause, saying it was potentially in breach of UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.
Under the those rules, a club’s wage bill must not exceed 70 percent of its revenue.
UEFA, European football’s governing body, told Reuters on Wednesday that had been no complaint received so far about PSG in this respect, adding that it would not block any potential deal in advance. ($1 = 0.8445 euros)
