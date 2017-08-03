The hunt is on: Saudi authorities out to catch serial cat killer

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have launched a manhunt for a serial killer with a difference – the culprit has claimed the lives of countless cats, sparking outrage across Jeddah after posting videos of the killings on social media.

The cat-killer, a man believed to be in his 20s, posted several video clips on social media of him killing any cat that crossed his path. The disturbing footage shows him shooting the innocent felines with what appears to be a rifle.

He then leaves his victims writhing in pain as they die an agonizing death.

Apparently the gun-toting killer took to social media to vent his frustration over how the furry felines were messing up his car, forcing him to get it washed four times a week.

“For those who feel sorry for the cats, give me the money for four carwashes a week,” the killer said on the video.

But his actions have caused a backlash, with Twitter users posting furious reactions demanding he be punished. There is even a trending hashtag: #WeDemandThePunishmentOfCatsKiller.

“He deserves to be punished! hope they find him & lock him up! Such a sick b******,” said Zara.

“Please help, there’s a slaughterer shooting cats in Jeddah KSA I wish if you do anything,” another tweep said in an urgent plea for authorities to catch him while tagging the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Others called for staff at Snapchat, the app the cat killer used to share his video, to track and ban the offender: “Hey @Snapchat & @snapchatsupport it’ll be great if u track & band such awful behavior from sick mind people.”

Others have called into question the man’s mental health: “If you kill a cat you’re probably losing your marbles,” one user said.

Another agreed saying “Killing animals is an obvious sign of psychological behavior.”

Now Saudi authorities have got involved as they try to stop the killings, ordering the arrest of the cat slayer.

The hunt has escalated with the Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture also joining the search for the moggy murderer before more lives are lost.

In March 2017, three men who fed a live cat to their dogs were ordered by Dubai’s ruler to clean the emirate’s zoo every day for three months.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum issued the order after an online video was posted showing the cat being attacked and killed by two dogs.

The horrific video showed a white cat being pulled out of a cage by what appeared to be a Rottweiler dog, as the men goaded it on.

After a struggle, the cat goes limp and one of the men can be heard telling the dogs to “shut him up.”

Dubai police arrested the three men after the video appeared on social media.