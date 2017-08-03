Iran’s claim it investigated attack on Saudi embassy slammed as untrue

JEDDAH: There is no truth to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman’s claims that his country’s government has conducted an investigation into the attacks against Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, a government source said.

The attacks, in early 2016, were strongly condemned at the time by the UN Security Council.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry source said that the Iranian government has procrastinated and delayed the investigation, despite Tehran being informed that Saudi investigators would be on the ground in Iran between Dec. 25-29, 2016, to review their findings.

It was only four months later that the Iranian government called upon the relevant Saudi authorities to set a new date to meet. That date was set for July 3, but the Iranian authorities refused to allow permission for Saudi investigators to arrive by plane until Aug. 1, and only after the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the investigation.

A Saudi Press Agency report stated two days ago that Iranian authorities had attempted to blackmail Saudi Arabia to gain certain diplomatic favors, despite sanctions being in place.

