Rubaiyat opens new outlet in Jeddah

Rubaiyat has opened its first jewelry and watches department store retailing around 17 leading luxury brands of jewelry and watches that are exclusive to Rubaiyat.

Prominently located in Jameel Square, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street (Tahlia Street) in Jeddah, the store covers an area of 400 square meters, with individual departments displaying jewelry and watches by prestigious Swiss, Italian, Spanish, British and American jewelers.

With such a large number of exclusive jewelers and watchmakers available under one roof, clients can enjoy selecting from a wide range of styles and designs in a luxurious ambiance that equally reflects the social status of Rubaiyat’s elite clientele and the superior quality of these highly desirable brands which are not available elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

The Italian jewelers are Roberto Coin, Palmiero, Vhernier, Chantecler, Luca Carati, Pasquale Bruni, Fope, Anna Maria Cammelli, and Mattioli. Other renowned jewelers are Carrera y Carrera, Rodney Rayner and David Yurman.

The Swiss watch brands are Quinting, Armin Strom, Hysek and Armand Nicolet.

A second Rubaiyat Jewelry and Watches Department Store is also planned in Riyadh.

Rubaiyat has opened its first jewelry and watches department store retailing around 17 leading luxury brands of jewelry and watches that are exclusive to Rubaiyat.

Prominently located in Jameel Square, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street (Tahlia Street) in Jeddah, the store covers an area of 400 square meters, with individual departments displaying jewelry and watches by prestigious Swiss, Italian, Spanish, British and American jewelers.

With such a large number of exclusive jewelers and watchmakers available under one roof, clients can enjoy selecting from a wide range of styles and designs in a luxurious ambiance that equally reflects the social status of Rubaiyat’s elite clientele and the superior quality of these highly desirable brands which are not available elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

The Italian jewelers are Roberto Coin, Palmiero, Vhernier, Chantecler, Luca Carati, Pasquale Bruni, Fope, Anna Maria Cammelli, and Mattioli. Other renowned jewelers are Carrera y Carrera, Rodney Rayner and David Yurman.

The Swiss watch brands are Quinting, Armin Strom, Hysek and Armand Nicolet.

A second Rubaiyat Jewelry and Watches Department Store is also planned in Riyadh.