Oman unveils eVisa service to attract tourists

The Sultanate of Oman has launched a new eVisa service to boost its tourism sector.

Tourists planning to visit Oman can apply online for visas by submitting their applications at www.evisa.rop.gov.om.

The first stage comprises non-sponsored tourist visas for people from 67 countries as well as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents employed in 116 professions.

Through the eVisa system, visitors can get their visa applications processed in accordance with the laws and regulations of Oman.

Tourists will only need to fill out the form online and attach the necessary documents then pay by credit card through a Global Payment Gateway that is officially certified by Oman.

All applicants will receive notifications via email.

“The eVisa system will ensure the continuous growth of Oman’s tourism sector in the coming years as this provides not only tourists but also investors, businessmen, researchers, and students easier access to visa processing.

Last year, the number of tourist arrivals reached 3 million and it is expected to increase to more than 4 million by 2020,” said Salim Adi Al-Mamari, director-general of tourism promotion at the Ministry of Tourism.

The eVisa system will also allow Oman to receive more tourists from key markets such as China, Russia, and the US.

The Sultanate of Oman has launched a new eVisa service to boost its tourism sector.

Tourists planning to visit Oman can apply online for visas by submitting their applications at www.evisa.rop.gov.om.

The first stage comprises non-sponsored tourist visas for people from 67 countries as well as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents employed in 116 professions.

Through the eVisa system, visitors can get their visa applications processed in accordance with the laws and regulations of Oman.

Tourists will only need to fill out the form online and attach the necessary documents then pay by credit card through a Global Payment Gateway that is officially certified by Oman.

All applicants will receive notifications via email.

“The eVisa system will ensure the continuous growth of Oman’s tourism sector in the coming years as this provides not only tourists but also investors, businessmen, researchers, and students easier access to visa processing.

Last year, the number of tourist arrivals reached 3 million and it is expected to increase to more than 4 million by 2020,” said Salim Adi Al-Mamari, director-general of tourism promotion at the Ministry of Tourism.

The eVisa system will also allow Oman to receive more tourists from key markets such as China, Russia, and the US.