Martyrs’ families will be cared for: Riyadh acting governor

A Saudi soldier killed in fighting with Houthi insurgents from Yemen is carried by his comrades and officials. King Salman has ordered that the families of security forces who have been killed defending the Kingdom be cared for. (SPA file photo)

RIYADH: Upon King Salman’s instructions, martyrs’ families will be well cared for in recognition of their services to the nation, acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz said Wednesday.

The acting governor made the announcement while meeting a delegation from the Martyrs Association, headed by its President Saud bin Mohammed Al-Owais.

The prince told the delegation that the king and crown prince sympathize with martyrs’ families, and have guided public sector agencies to do their best to serve them. He said the government greatly appreciates the association’s services.

Meanwhile, the king will invite 1,000 relatives of Egyptian security forces who died defending their homeland to perform Hajj this year. The Kingdom will cover their airfare and other pilgrimage-related costs.

