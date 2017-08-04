  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KSA donates $33.7m to WHO to combat cholera in Yemen

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, left, KSRelief supervisor general, and Mahmoud Fikri, director of the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean office, shake hands after signing a deal to combat cholera in Yemen. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dosary)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday donated $33.7 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help fight cholera in Yemen.
The pledge was signed in Riyadh by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), and Mahmoud Fikri, director of the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean office.
Al-Rabeeah said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised $66.7 million to UNICEF and the WHO to combat cholera in Yemen.
A total of $33 million was donated last week by KSRelief to UNICEF, and the balance of $33.7 million came on Thursday.
Al-Rabeeah said KSRelief is working closely with Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population, the Saudi Health Ministry and UN agencies to contain the disease.
KSRelief previously donated $8.2 million to the WHO, and has supplied a convoy of more than 550 tons of medicine, medical supplies, and intravenous and oral solutions.
Al-Rabeeah reiterated his call for the UN and all international humanitarian agencies to stand firm against those who violate international humanitarian law by interfering in the supply of medicines to those in need.
Fikri told Arab News that the donation will be used for emergency aid for preventive and curative efforts undertaken by WHO to contain the deadly disease.
There will be more fluids supplied to patients through a larger network of technical centers, and a greater number of dehydration centers.
