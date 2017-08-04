Atomic program to contribute to Vision 2030: Energy minister

JEDDAH: The National Atomic Energy Program will be a strong pillar in achieving Vision 2030, said Khalid Al-Falih, energy minister and chairman of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE).

The program aims to diversify energy sources and desalinate seawater, he said, stressing Saudi respect for relevant international agreements and treaties.

Components of the program are the result of extensive work carried out by KACARE over the past seven years, he added.

Al-Falih commended efforts by the KACARE team, headed by the city’s President Hashem bin Abdullah Yamani.

Among the most important elements of the program is developing national competency in uranium exploration, extraction and treatment, as well as operation, maintenance and development of atomic energy facilities, Al-Falih said.

