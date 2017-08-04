  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pakistan’s new PM forms cabinet; Dar returns as finance minister

World

Pakistan’s new PM forms cabinet; Dar returns as finance minister

Reuters |
Supporters of Pakistani deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rally in favor of their leader in Karachi, Pakistan, on Aug. 3, 2017. The Supreme Court disqualified thrice-elected Sharif for concealing assets. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has finalized his cabinet after a reshuffle, local media and a senior government source said on Friday, with Ishaq Dar returning as finance minister.
The cabinet, which was dissolved when Nawaz Sharif was ousted last Friday, contains most of the staunch allies of the toppled leader, English-language The News and Dawn newspapers reported. A senior government official confirmed to Reuters the names.
Asif Khawaja, who was in charge of the defense as well as water and power ministries, has been appointed foreign minister, while Ahsan Iqbal, previously in charge of the planning commission, will take on the interior ministry portfolio.
Abbasi, former petroleum minister, has opted to keep a ministry portfolio and will head a new ministry that will see a merger of the energy and petroleum ministries. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic)

Related Articles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has finalized his cabinet after a reshuffle, local media and a senior government source said on Friday, with Ishaq Dar returning as finance minister.
The cabinet, which was dissolved when Nawaz Sharif was ousted last Friday, contains most of the staunch allies of the toppled leader, English-language The News and Dawn newspapers reported. A senior government official confirmed to Reuters the names.
Asif Khawaja, who was in charge of the defense as well as water and power ministries, has been appointed foreign minister, while Ahsan Iqbal, previously in charge of the planning commission, will take on the interior ministry portfolio.
Abbasi, former petroleum minister, has opted to keep a ministry portfolio and will head a new ministry that will see a merger of the energy and petroleum ministries. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic)

Tags: Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Comments

MORE FROM World

Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman’s burqa

KABUL: An Afghan official says the suicide bomber who hit a NATO patrol, killing one service...

Pakistan’s new PM forms cabinet; Dar returns as finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has finalized his cabinet after a...

Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman’s burqa
Pakistan’s new PM forms cabinet; Dar returns as finance minister
Daesh behind Australian men’s foiled Etihad bomb plot — police
UN urges all countries to halt weapons flow to Daesh, Al-Qaeda
Venezuela crisis due to ‘not killing oligarchs,’ says London ex-mayor
Angry Trump says Russia ties at ‘very dangerous low’
Latest News
Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post
7 views
Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman’s burqa
11 views
Oil prices dip on high OPEC supplies, rising US production
135 views
Pakistan’s new PM forms cabinet; Dar returns as finance minister
167 views
Daesh behind Australian men’s foiled Etihad bomb plot — police
268 views
UN urges all countries to halt weapons flow to Daesh, Al-Qaeda
328 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR