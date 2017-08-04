Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman’s burqa

  • Search form

A suicide bomber struck a NATO convoy near the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Wednesday, causing casualties, the US military said. (AP)

KABUL: An Afghan official says the suicide bomber who hit a NATO patrol, killing one service member and two Afghan civilians, had hid behind the all-enveloping women’s garment known as a burqa.
Abdul Sami Sharifi, governor of the district of Qarabagh, located north of the Afghan capital, said on Friday that the attacker was riding a motorcycle.
He says the bomber rammed his motorcycle into a NATO patrol late the previous night.
The US military in Afghanistan reported the death of the coalition member but not identify the soldier’s nationality. The statement said another five service members and their Afghan translator were hurt in the attack, but were in stable condition.
The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack in a telephone call to The Associated Press.

MOST POPULAR