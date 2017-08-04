  • Search form

Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, with his sons Yair, background, and Avner, right, at the Western Wall. (AP)

JERUSALEM: Since becoming an adult, the eldest son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly drawn media criticism for what has been portrayed as a life of privilege at taxpayers’ expense.
The 26-year-old Yair Netanyahu has been described as someone who hobnobs with world leaders and enjoys a state-funded bodyguard, while living at the prime minister’s official residence.
But his recent behavior, including a crude social media post, has now drawn public rebuke from the children of a former Israeli leader, along with threats of a libel suit.
It has also revived criticism of the Netanyahu family’s perceived hedonism and sense of entitlement, at a time when the prime minister faces multiple corruption allegations.

