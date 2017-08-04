  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs

Media

UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs

AFP |
UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs

LONDON: British publisher Pearson on Friday axed an extra 3,000 jobs in an ongoing cost-cutting drive aimed at combatting weak demand after a series of gloomy profit warnings.
The job cuts, which comprise roughly ten percent of the group’s global workforce, were announced in a first-half results statement.
Pearson also lowered its interim shareholder dividend by 72 percent to five pence a share.
The latest cutbacks, which will run from 2017-2019 as part of efficiency plans launched in May, will generate annual cost savings of £300 million ($395 million, 333 million euros).
“We will reduce Pearson’s employee headcount by approximately 3,000 full time equivalent employees,” it said in the statement on Friday.
“Savings will come from the simplification of our technology, increased use of shared service centers, standardization and automation of processes, reduction of headcount with a particular focus on managerial positions, centralization of procurement and the reduction of office locations.”
The group had already removed 4,000 jobs in a radical restructuring in early 2016.
Pearson, which faces chronic financial difficulties, is attempting to reposition itself toward the education and digital markets as it moves away from the traditional publishing business.
In January, the company issued a gloomy profit warning and last month it sold almost half its stake in Penguin Random House to joint venture partner Bertelsmann.
The publisher is largely dependent on the education market, after it shed the Financial Times newspaper and half of the Economist Group in 2015.
Meanwhile on Friday, Pearson announced that it rebounded into a slender profit in the first half of the year.
Operating profits stood at £16 million in the reporting period. That contrasted with a loss of £286 million a year earlier.

Related Articles

LONDON: British publisher Pearson on Friday axed an extra 3,000 jobs in an ongoing cost-cutting drive aimed at combatting weak demand after a series of gloomy profit warnings.
The job cuts, which comprise roughly ten percent of the group’s global workforce, were announced in a first-half results statement.
Pearson also lowered its interim shareholder dividend by 72 percent to five pence a share.
The latest cutbacks, which will run from 2017-2019 as part of efficiency plans launched in May, will generate annual cost savings of £300 million ($395 million, 333 million euros).
“We will reduce Pearson’s employee headcount by approximately 3,000 full time equivalent employees,” it said in the statement on Friday.
“Savings will come from the simplification of our technology, increased use of shared service centers, standardization and automation of processes, reduction of headcount with a particular focus on managerial positions, centralization of procurement and the reduction of office locations.”
The group had already removed 4,000 jobs in a radical restructuring in early 2016.
Pearson, which faces chronic financial difficulties, is attempting to reposition itself toward the education and digital markets as it moves away from the traditional publishing business.
In January, the company issued a gloomy profit warning and last month it sold almost half its stake in Penguin Random House to joint venture partner Bertelsmann.
The publisher is largely dependent on the education market, after it shed the Financial Times newspaper and half of the Economist Group in 2015.
Meanwhile on Friday, Pearson announced that it rebounded into a slender profit in the first half of the year.
Operating profits stood at £16 million in the reporting period. That contrasted with a loss of £286 million a year earlier.

Tags: Pearson UK publisher

Comments

MORE FROM Media

UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs

LONDON: British publisher Pearson on Friday axed an extra 3,000 jobs in an ongoing cost-cutting...

Fox News Channel hit with new charges to its credibility

NEW YORK: Things had started settling down following a tumultuous year at Fox News Channel...

UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs
Fox News Channel hit with new charges to its credibility
Twitter erupts with memes over Jordanian/Israeli MP fistfight
MBC Group announces strategic partnership with Wego
Facebook shuts down chatbots experiment after they “create” own language
Saudi investor in Independent news site ‘to have no editorial control’
Latest News
Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike
1 views
UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs
2 views
N. Korea says door remains ‘open’ for US tourists
28 views
Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post
220 views
Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman’s burqa
52 views
Oil prices dip on high OPEC supplies, rising US production
235 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR