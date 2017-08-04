  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 9 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike

AFP |
Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike

CAIRO: An Egyptian court has jailed 50 policemen for three years after convicting them on charges related to a strike earlier this year, state media reported.
The low-ranking policemen were also fined 6,000 pounds (roughly $330) by the South Sinai court on Thursday, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.
The policemen had gone on strike in January to protest reduced holidays and allegedly "threatened violence" against superior officers, the newspaper said.
Egyptian policemen held several demonstrations and strikes after the 2011 overthrow of president Hosni Mubarak.
The authorities have shown little tolerance for protests since the army toppled Mubarak's Islamist successor Mohamed Morsi in 2013, unleashing a bloody crackdown on his followers and a deadly jihadist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula.

Related Articles

CAIRO: An Egyptian court has jailed 50 policemen for three years after convicting them on charges related to a strike earlier this year, state media reported.
The low-ranking policemen were also fined 6,000 pounds (roughly $330) by the South Sinai court on Thursday, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.
The policemen had gone on strike in January to protest reduced holidays and allegedly "threatened violence" against superior officers, the newspaper said.
Egyptian policemen held several demonstrations and strikes after the 2011 overthrow of president Hosni Mubarak.
The authorities have shown little tolerance for protests since the army toppled Mubarak's Islamist successor Mohamed Morsi in 2013, unleashing a bloody crackdown on his followers and a deadly jihadist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula.

Tags: Egypt South Sinai

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike

CAIRO: An Egyptian court has jailed 50 policemen for three years after convicting them on...

Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post

JERUSALEM: Since becoming an adult, the eldest son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike
Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Dubai residential skyscraper
Arms supplies to Kurds: US vows ‘full transparency’
2 killed, 3 wounded in Egypt attack near Luxor — MENA
Yemeni troops launch major operation against Al-Qaeda after suicide blast that killed 6
Latest News
Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike
1 views
UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs
2 views
N. Korea says door remains ‘open’ for US tourists
28 views
Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post
220 views
Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman’s burqa
52 views
Oil prices dip on high OPEC supplies, rising US production
235 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR