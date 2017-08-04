  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Blast targets Al-Qaeda office in Syria, causing casualties

Associated Press |
Syrian rebels and opposition activists say an Al-Qaeda-linked group is on the verge of snuffing out what remains of the 2011 Syrian uprising against President Bashar Assad in northwest Syria. Arabic reads, “Detaining members of the Daesh group in the city of Sarmin.” (AP)

BEIRUT: Syrian opposition activists and state media say an explosion has targeted an office of the Al-Qaeda affiliate in northern Syria, inflicting casualties.
Syrian state TV did not provide further details in its report. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the explosion occurred near the office belonging to the Al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee on Friday.
The Observatory says two of the militant group’s fighters were killed and several others were wounded.
The Ibaa news agency, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, says the blast in the village of Urum Al-Kubra, west of the northern city of Aleppo, left “several martyrs” and wounded people.
The explosion comes amid rising tension in northern Syria between the Al-Qaeda-linked group and other factions, including more moderate rebels.

Related Articles

BEIRUT: Syrian opposition activists and state media say an explosion has targeted an office of the Al-Qaeda affiliate in northern Syria, inflicting casualties.
Syrian state TV did not provide further details in its report. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the explosion occurred near the office belonging to the Al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee on Friday.
The Observatory says two of the militant group’s fighters were killed and several others were wounded.
The Ibaa news agency, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, says the blast in the village of Urum Al-Kubra, west of the northern city of Aleppo, left “several martyrs” and wounded people.
The explosion comes amid rising tension in northern Syria between the Al-Qaeda-linked group and other factions, including more moderate rebels.

Tags: Syria Al-Qaeda Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Blast targets Al-Qaeda office in Syria, causing casualties

BEIRUT: Syrian opposition activists and state media say an explosion has targeted an office of...

Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike

CAIRO: An Egyptian court has jailed 50 policemen for three years after convicting them on...

Blast targets Al-Qaeda office in Syria, causing casualties
Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike
Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Dubai residential skyscraper
Arms supplies to Kurds: US vows ‘full transparency’
2 killed, 3 wounded in Egypt attack near Luxor — MENA
Latest News
Blast targets Al-Qaeda office in Syria, causing casualties
1 views
Egypt court jails 50 policemen over strike
5 views
UK publisher Pearson axes 3,000 more jobs
4 views
North Korea says door remains ‘open’ for US tourists
29 views
Israel’s ‘crown prince’ Netanyahu under fire for crude post
244 views
Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman’s burqa
56 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR