  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 53 min 38 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells 3.9% stake in chipmaker AMD

Reuters |
According to Reuters calculations, the sale value was $529.6 million based on AMD’s closing share price of $13.24 on Thursday. (Reuters)

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company on Friday said it sold a 3.9 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices in its second sale of shares in the US-based semiconductor company this year.
State-owned Mubadala sold 40 million shares or 3.9 percent of the outstanding shares of the company, inclusive of warrants and excluding the convertible bonds, Mubadala spokesman Brian Lott said.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
According to Reuters calculations, the sale value was $529.6 million (SR1.98 billion) based on AMD’s closing share price of $13.24 on Thursday.
“This is in line with Mubadala’s strategy as a financial investor with a long-term perspective, to optimize our shareholding in certain assets and monetize them at the appropriate time,” Lott said.
In March, Mubadala sold 45 million shares for around $613 million.
Mubadala continues to be the largest shareholder in AMD, holding 57 million common shares and 75 million warrants, representing a 12.9 percent stake.
Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle Group, among others, was formally merged with another Abu Dhabi investment fund, International Petroleum Investment Company in January.
The merger created a firm with assets of about $122 billion based on valuations at the end of 2016.

Related Articles

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company on Friday said it sold a 3.9 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices in its second sale of shares in the US-based semiconductor company this year.
State-owned Mubadala sold 40 million shares or 3.9 percent of the outstanding shares of the company, inclusive of warrants and excluding the convertible bonds, Mubadala spokesman Brian Lott said.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
According to Reuters calculations, the sale value was $529.6 million (SR1.98 billion) based on AMD’s closing share price of $13.24 on Thursday.
“This is in line with Mubadala’s strategy as a financial investor with a long-term perspective, to optimize our shareholding in certain assets and monetize them at the appropriate time,” Lott said.
In March, Mubadala sold 45 million shares for around $613 million.
Mubadala continues to be the largest shareholder in AMD, holding 57 million common shares and 75 million warrants, representing a 12.9 percent stake.
Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle Group, among others, was formally merged with another Abu Dhabi investment fund, International Petroleum Investment Company in January.
The merger created a firm with assets of about $122 billion based on valuations at the end of 2016.

Tags: technology UAE Abu Dhabi AMD Mubadala

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

US payrolls increase more than expected in July, wages rise

WASHINGTON: US employers hired more workers than expected in July and raised their wages, signs...

Moody’s issues Caa1 long-term issuer rating, stable outlook to Iraqi government

DUBAI: Moody’s on Friday has assigned a Caa1 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook to...

US payrolls increase more than expected in July, wages rise
Moody’s issues Caa1 long-term issuer rating, stable outlook to Iraqi government
Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece
Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6 billion US assembly plant
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells 3.9% stake in chipmaker AMD
Oil prices dip on high OPEC supplies, rising US production
Latest News
A 2-year-old’s moment of cuteness: ‘I can’t find my elbows’
45 views
Britain lifts laptop ban on flights from Jordan
36 views
US payrolls increase more than expected in July, wages rise
50 views
Paris’s urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees
24 views
Iraq faces vast challenges securing, rebuilding Mosul
55 views
Russia’s diamond giant Alrosa says 17 missing after Siberia mine flooded
83 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR