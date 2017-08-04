  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Indigenous man who lived on tree for two years in India given land for home

Offbeat

Indigenous man who lived on tree for two years in India given land for home

Reuters |
(indianfarming.in)

MUMBAI: An indigenous man who lived in a tree house for two years after his home was damaged in a south Indian forest, has been given a plot of land, an official said, in a case that highlights the slow progress in recognising the rights of forest dwellers.
Gajja, who belongs to a tribal community in the southern state of Karnataka, has lived on a platform he built on a mango tree in the forest to keep safe from elephants.
This week, following a local newspaper report about his plight, officials gave him a plot of land.
"He had already been conferred with forest rights, but he was unaware of the fact, and had continued to live on the tree," said D. Randeep, the deputy commissioner in Mysuru city.
"We have now allocated some land near that tree, so he can build a hut. If he is willing to live outside the forest, we can give him compensation and allot him a proper home," he said.
Gajja, who gathers honey and other forest products, is among millions of people who depend on forests for a living.
More than a fifth of India's 1.3 billion people were expected to benefit from the 2006 Forest Rights Act covering vast areas of forest land roughly the size of Germany.
The law gives indigenous people and forest dwellers rights to manage and govern their traditional forests and resources, individually and as a community.
But states have been slow to confer these rights, and conflicts between states and indigenous communities have risen as demand for land for industrial use increases in the fast growing economy.
Local news reports said Gajja, who only uses his first name, had been evicted and his home knocked down by forest officials.
Randeep denied Gajja had been evicted.
"He could not rebuild his home, so he chose to live on the tree," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"There are other tribal families in the area who were evicted from the forest some years ago. We are talking to forest officials about their compensation and forest rights," he said.
India is estimated to have a shortage of about 30 million homes in rural areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a 2022 target of "Housing for All".

Related Articles

MUMBAI: An indigenous man who lived in a tree house for two years after his home was damaged in a south Indian forest, has been given a plot of land, an official said, in a case that highlights the slow progress in recognising the rights of forest dwellers.
Gajja, who belongs to a tribal community in the southern state of Karnataka, has lived on a platform he built on a mango tree in the forest to keep safe from elephants.
This week, following a local newspaper report about his plight, officials gave him a plot of land.
"He had already been conferred with forest rights, but he was unaware of the fact, and had continued to live on the tree," said D. Randeep, the deputy commissioner in Mysuru city.
"We have now allocated some land near that tree, so he can build a hut. If he is willing to live outside the forest, we can give him compensation and allot him a proper home," he said.
Gajja, who gathers honey and other forest products, is among millions of people who depend on forests for a living.
More than a fifth of India's 1.3 billion people were expected to benefit from the 2006 Forest Rights Act covering vast areas of forest land roughly the size of Germany.
The law gives indigenous people and forest dwellers rights to manage and govern their traditional forests and resources, individually and as a community.
But states have been slow to confer these rights, and conflicts between states and indigenous communities have risen as demand for land for industrial use increases in the fast growing economy.
Local news reports said Gajja, who only uses his first name, had been evicted and his home knocked down by forest officials.
Randeep denied Gajja had been evicted.
"He could not rebuild his home, so he chose to live on the tree," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"There are other tribal families in the area who were evicted from the forest some years ago. We are talking to forest officials about their compensation and forest rights," he said.
India is estimated to have a shortage of about 30 million homes in rural areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a 2022 target of "Housing for All".

Tags: India property land

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Indigenous man who lived on tree for two years in India given land for home

MUMBAI: An indigenous man who lived in a tree house for two years after his home was damaged in...

‘Wonder Woman’ helps Time Warner beat estimates as ad sales dip

LOS ANGELES: Time Warner Inc. reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as...

Indigenous man who lived on tree for two years in India given land for home
‘Wonder Woman’ helps Time Warner beat estimates as ad sales dip
Lana Del Rey tops Billboard chart, Linkin Park sales climb
Role as racist ‘Detroit’ cop took actor Poulter to ‘frightening place’
Syrian refugee finally qualifies as doctor in London, 10 years after starting course in Aleppo
The most germ-filled object in your home is…
Latest News
Xiaomi overtakes Fitbit, Apple in wearables market
3 views
Egyptologists go high tech to unlock ancient mysteries
9 views
Indigenous man who lived on tree for two years in India given land for home
93 views
Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece
39 views
Bethlehem graffiti lampoons Trump embrace of Israeli wall
28 views
Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6 billion US assembly plant
64 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR